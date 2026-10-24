Anup Soni Expresses Disappointment Over His Deleted Scenes In 'Shaque': It's Part Of The Process

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Actor Anup Soni, who recently graced the screen as Inspector Khurana in the mystery thriller 'Shaque: Trust No One'. Soni on Saturday took to his official Instagram handle and shared a few sequences from the show, which did not reach the audience.

He uploaded 3 videos in which he seems to be shooting some action sequences for 'Shaque'.

In the caption of the post, Soni expressed his disappointment that these sequences, shot with so much hard work and resources, did not make it to the final cut.

However, he added that a major part of filmmaking is taking such harsh decision for the betterment of the entire project.

Soni shared on his official handle, "A few sequences of Khurana Saab from SHAQUE that didn't make it to the final version...A lot of thought, time, effort and resources go into creating these sequences, with the writers, director, action choreographers, actors, cinematographer, producer and the entire crew contributing to the process. (sic)."

"There can be a little disappointment when a sequence doesn't make the final cut, but filmmaking is about the larger picture, and sometimes, leaving something out serves the story better. It's all part of the process", he went on to add.

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who is seen as Alok on 'Shaque', revealed that director Rensil D'Silva is extremely calm in real life, contrary to the kind of content he creates.

While talking exclusively with IANS along with Parineeti Chopra and Soni Razdan, he shared,“The beauty of working with him is that anyone was interacted with him will tell you that he is the definition of calm and chill. So, Rensil D'Silva not an intense person himself. What I have loved about his work is his ability to craft these ensemble characters. We were talking about 'Rang De Basanti' that film is a cult for my generation. And, I really felt that kind of writing with this series as well where every character has a journey through the series”.