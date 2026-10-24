UP MLC Election: ECI Orders Repoll At 3 Stations In Agra Division Teachers' Constituency

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday ordered a repoll at three polling stations of Agra Division Teachers' Constituency on October 26, a decision which comes amid reports of alleged lapses during voting a day earlier, an official said.

The repoll will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday at polling stations number 20, 21 and 26 of Agra Division Teachers' Constituency for the biennial election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, said an ECI letter written to the state Chief Electoral Officer.

While ordering the repoll, the ECI directed the CEO to“ensure that persons involved in any unlawful activities which may have caused the irregularities/lapses leading to vitiation of poll are not deputed during the said re-poll”.

The ECI also sought a report from the Divisional Commissioner, Agra, by Sunday over the alleged lapses that forced a repoll at the three polling stations.

The Commission said the Divisional Commissioner shall fix the responsibility of persons involved, including police and polling officers, who led to the incidents resulting in a repoll at the three polling stations.

The ECI's letter asked the state CEO's office to“inform all concerned, including contesting candidates, Media and ECI observers” about the decision to order a repoll at the three polling stations.

“Also ensure that due and wide publicity of this is done in the entire constituency. Kindly ensure all necessary arrangements within the prescribed timeline,” said the ECI letter.

During the repoll, indelible ink shall be applied on the right-hand forefinger of the electors, said the ECI.

A fresh permission for commencement of counting of votes in respect of Agra Division Teachers' Constituency shall be obtained after the successful completion of repoll in the three polling stations, the Commission told the CEO.

Polling in 11 MLC constituencies (five graduate and six teachers' constituencies of the Legislative Council) was held on Friday. A total of 152 candidates were in the fray in the 11 constituencies.

The UP MLC polls saw 50.92 per cent turnout in the teachers' constituency and 38.02 pr cent among graduates in Lucknow division. Lucknow district, 20,421 voters were registered in the teachers' constituency, while the graduates' constituency had 96,070 registered voters.

Rae Bareli recorded the highest turnout in the teachers' constituency, at 65.7 per cent.