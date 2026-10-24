Education Minister Ashish Sood Visits Delhi School After Student Death

Education Minister Visits School After Student Death

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Delhi's Education and Sports Minister Ashish Sood on Saturday visited Government Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Krishna Nagar, East Delhi, following the death of an 18-year-old Class 12 female student, who was found in a burnt condition behind the guard room of the school. During the visit, Sood sought details from the school management and police officials regarding the incident, the evidence available and the progress of the ongoing investigation. He also interacted with residents to gather information about the circumstances surrounding the case.

Expressing grief over the student's death, the Education Minister described the incident as deeply distressing and a matter of serious concern. Sood said the school management had handed over all available evidence to Delhi Police, which is investigating the case. He emphasised that the priority was to ensure a fair and thorough investigation to establish all the facts. He further stated that appropriate action would be taken in accordance with the law based on the findings of the investigation. Krishna Nagar MLA Anil Goyal was also present during the visit.

Police Investigation into the Incident

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding a fire incident was received from the school on Saturday. Police personnel from Krishna Nagar police station promptly reached the spot and found the student in a burnt condition. During preliminary proceedings, certain materials were recovered from the spot and the deceased's school bag. The Crime Team was called to inspect the scene and collect relevant evidence.

Fire Department Findings

According to Fire Officer Anoop Singh, there was one fire tender which reached the spot, and the cause of the fire has not been ascertained as of yet. "We received a call that a child had set a fire inside a school. Upon arriving at the scene and entering the school, we found a child who had been burned, lying behind a water tank. We don't know her exact age, but she was in the 12th grade. Only one vehicle from our team arrived. It is not yet clear what was used to start the fire. She was taken away by an ambulance; the hospital will be able to provide details on what happened." Delhi Police said the circumstances leading to the incident were being examined and further enquiry was in progress. (ANI)

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