JMI Staff Hold Emergency Meeting Amid Ongoing Student Union Protests

JMI Staff Convene to Address Ongoing Student Protests

Over 1,500 teaching and non-teaching staff of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), along with the Vice-Chancellor of JMI, Prof. Mazhar Asif and Registrar of JMI, Prof. Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi, convened a meeting on Saturday at the university's Ansari Auditorium lawns to discuss the way forward. The meeting followed four rounds of talks and an appeal issued by the committee last night urging the students to call off their protests. The meeting comes in a significant development amid week-long efforts by a seven-member high-level committee of university professors, constituted on October 18, to mediate with students protesting for elections to the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU).

Expressing dismay over incidents of vandalism and the defacement of campus walls with highly objectionable slogans, JMI faculty members and staff asserted that such actions undermined the academic atmosphere and the dignity of an institution with a distinguished 106-year legacy, as per the release. The gathering unanimously adopted two resolutions: First, the employees resolved to urge the protesters to vacate the protest site and call off their agitation to restore peace and normalcy on campus, particularly at the Ghalib statue lawns, which had been illegally occupied by the protesting students despite Gate No. 18 being the designated protest site at JMI, it added. Second, faculty and staff resolved to repaint the defaced walls and cover slogans they described as highly condemnable and detrimental to the nation's integrity, security and sovereignty. They warned that such slogans could cause lasting and irreversible damage to JMI's reputation and standing. They emphasised that the reputation of a historic institution must not be jeopardised by the actions of a handful of individuals, particularly when the consequences could affect the wider university community. As key stakeholders who have devoted decades of service to JMI, teachers said they could not allow the university to be held to ransom. They also expressed shock and disapproval at the falsehoods and misinformation being circulated by students on social media, which could potentially damage the institution and its reputation.

Administrative Concerns and Mediation Efforts

The Vice-Chancellor of JMI, Prof. Mazhar Asif, and the Registrar of JMI, Prof. Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi, expressed serious concern that the defacement of university property and the writing of objectionable slogans threatening the country's integrity and sovereignty could damage JMI's standing and adversely affect the credibility of its students, potentially undermining future employment and placement prospects, as well as students' higher education opportunities.

Addressing the meeting, members of the high-level committee said that despite the university's swift efforts to address a two-decade-old issue, the protesting students had remained unrelenting. The JMI Students' Union was suspended in 2006 following recurring incidents of violent clashes, attacks on teachers and occasional disruptions of classes. The committee noted that the current administration had promptly notified the constitution of a JMISU Constitution Draft Committee on October 21, 2026, an initiative that no Vice-Chancellor or Registrar had undertaken since 2006. Despite this step, the students on hunger strike had shown no willingness to engage with the administration to find an amicable resolution. The committee members reiterated that, alongside its continued efforts to reach out to the protesters, the university had issued another notification on October 21 stating that“all disciplinary action taken or initiated against students sitting on protests with causes originating from 12.10.26 till 5:30 pm of 21.10.26 will be reviewed.” However, this, too, failed to bring the protesting students to the negotiating table. Instead, it was observed that the students remained adamant and escalated tensions by inviting leaders and representatives of local, regional and national political parties and groups. Teachers expressed concern that these developments could further vitiate the campus atmosphere and lead to chaos, hooliganism, vandalism and further defacement of university walls, as per the release.

Campus Security and Transition to Online Learning

Following the unanimous adoption of the two resolutions, the teaching and non-teaching staff of JMI marched from the Ansari Auditorium lawns, passing through Gate No. 13 and crossing the main road to reach Gate No. 7. They then proceeded to the protest site to engage with the students and persuade them to end the protest. After two hours of efforts to persuade the students to call off the protest and restore normalcy on campus, the students continued chanting slogans, shouting that the faculty should“go back” and suddenly began pushing security guards, staff and teachers, refusing to heed to repeated appeals from senior faculty members, even after their demands had been met earlier this week. Eventually, the teachers and staff withdrew from the protest site and returned to the Ansari Auditorium.

Taking cognisance of the day's developments, the administration was compelled to issue a notification announcing that classes across all courses would be conducted online with immediate effect. The decision was taken in view of the prevailing situation and to ensure the safety and security of the university's bona fide students. All students are advised to adhere to their online class schedules and avoid visiting the campus, as JMI gates and libraries will remain closed while classes are conducted online and until further notification from the university. (ANI)

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