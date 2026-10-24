Tara Sutaria Joins Aditya Roy Kapur In Milap Zaveri's Musical Drama

Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur Team Up

Actor Tara Sutaria has come on board to star opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in a yet-to-be-titled musical love story. Sharing the update, T-Series on Instagram wrote, "fresh and much-awaited pairing is ready to take over the big screen! @tarasutaria joins @adityaroykapur for the first time in #BhushanKumar's intense, violent and musical love story, directed by @milapzaveri and co-produced by #ShivChanana. The 'Untitled' film goes on floors later this year before arriving in cinemas in 2027. #TSeries."

The film is set to go on floors later this year, with Milap Milan Zaveri at the helm as director. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, with music at the heart of its storytelling, the film is co-produced by Shiv Chanana. More details regarding the project are awaited. View this post on Instagram A post shared by tseriesfilms (@tseriesfilms)

Creative Collaboration Details

On the reunion with Aditya Roy Kapur, Bhushan Kumar earlier said, "Our association with Aditya goes back many years and has given us films that audiences continue to love. From Aashiqui 2 to Metro... In Dino, every collaboration has been special in its own way. We share a great creative comfort, and I'm happy we're coming together once again for a story that's intense, emotional and mounted on a grand scale," as quoted in the press note.

Director's Vision

Talking about the collaboration with actor Aditya Roy Kapur, director Milap Milan Zaveri said, "Aditya has always had a rare ability to portray love with honesty and emotional depth. Ever since Aashiqui 2, audiences have connected with him in stories driven by passion and heartbreak. This character is layered, intense, and emotionally complex, and I couldn't think of anyone better to bring that journey to life," as quoted in the press note.

Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in the film 'Metro...In Dino' which was directed by Anurag Basu. It was released in 2025. (ANI)

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