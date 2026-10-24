Haryana CM Saini Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Mohabbat Ki Dukaan Slogan

CM Saini Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Slogan

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, by mocking the party's slogan of Mohabbat Ki Dukaan. He targeted the INDIA Bloc for thier planned mega rally. The BJP leader questioned the alleged absence of this slogan during the 1984 anti Sikh riots and the 1975 Emergency. Speaking to reporters, Saini emphasised that Rahul Gandhi should acknowledge these incidents. "Rahul Gandhi talks about "Mohabbat Ki Dukaan", but I want to ask him one question: Where was this 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' when the families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots were suffering? It should have been opened for them as well. Where was this shop when Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency in 1975, and people were forced to live in fear, confined to jails and unable to return to their homes? Why was this not opened then? Rahul Gandhi should acknowledge these chapters of history as well," said CM Saini.

Defining Real Public Welfare

The Haryana Chief Minister asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to provide healthcare to poor people, offering LPG cylinders to women, and constructing toilets for the needy resemble the real Mohabbat Ki Dukaan. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given poor people the right to access healthcare worth ₹5 lakh, allowing them to seek treatment with dignity and hold their heads high. He has provided homes to mothers who dreamt of having a roof over their heads. He has wiped away the tears of women who suffered from smoke while cooking by providing them with LPG cylinders. He has also provided toilets to women who previously had to wait until sunset to relieve themselves with dignity. That, to me, is the real 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan', an initiative that brings the country together..." added Saini.

Political Criticism of the Congress Party

While targeting Rahul Gandhi, Saini sarcastically claimed that the Congress party has attempted to launch Gandhi's political career multiple times in the country. Drawing a comparison to a rocket, Saini declared that Rahul Gandhi's launch fizzled out right at the beginning of his political career. "It is not just once. They have tried to launch him many times. Sometimes, when you launch a rocket, it fizzles out immediately. At other times, it travels a short distance before falling to the ground. In this case, it fizzled out right at the beginning. They organised the launch with great fanfare, but there is no substance left. The Congress has no real issues to raise anymore..." said Saini.

Upcoming INDIA Bloc Rally

Saini's remarks came ahead of INDIA Bloc's planned mega rally, scheduled to be held at Ramlila Maidan on November 1. Ahead of the rally, AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal reviewed preparations at Indira Bhavan today. In a post on X, Venugopal mentioned that meetings were held with the Chairpersons and In-charges of various frontals and departments of the party to discuss mobilisation efforts for the event. "We continued our meetings to take stock of preparations for the INDIA Bloc Mega Rally against Vote Chori on November 1st, as we met with Chairpersons and In-charges of various frontals and departments at Indira Bhavan today," said Venugopal.

Earlier on October 5, Venugopal had announced the November 1 rally against CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid the ongoing anti-SIR agitation. On November 25-26, the INDIA bloc is set to hold a Chalo Delhi March, which will include six yatras from different states towards the national capital.

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