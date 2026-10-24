GOG Electrical Prepares To Exhibit Advanced Solutions During 140Th Canton Fair

MENAFN - GetNews)GOG Electrical is exhibiting at the 140th Canton Fair, which runs from 15–19 October 2026 at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou. You will find us at Booth 15.3 E30-31, and there is still time to come and see us before the phase closes on 19 October.

This edition is not a routine showcase for us. We are using the fair for a Grand Launch - the new generation of GOG wiring devices, shown for the first time to the buyers we work with around the world. If you are visiting the fair, we would be glad to welcome you at the booth.

A Grand Launch: The New Generation Is Here

The headline of our booth this year is our new generation of European-standard switches and sockets, built on feedback from our partners over the past two years. Three series lead the range: E10, our EU modular platform of switch and socket modules; EF, the slim-panel range in the 80 × 73 mm format; and SD3B, the wide-panel range in the 86 × 76 mm format. Between them they cover Schuko (Type F), French (Type E) and ungrounded two-pin outlets, USB-A and Type-C charging versions, and one to three gang switching. All three are on the booth for visitors to handle rather than read about in a catalogue.

The timing fits the fair well. Phase 1 of the Canton Fair covers lighting equipment, electronic and electrical products, hardware and tools - the categories GOG has been building for since day one. The organisers have scheduled more than 700 new-product launch events across the 140th session, and we are proud to be adding one of our own.

“Deliver Safety to the World” - and the Factory Behind It

Our theme, Deliver Safety to the World, is not a slogan we switch on for exhibitions. Products on our booth are shown alongside the certificates and test reports behind them, because certified safety should never be a claim without evidence.

The strength behind every product on display comes from our own production base. GOG operates with approximately 2,000 employees, 120,000 square metres of production space, 120 injection moulding machines and more than 100 production lines. In-house mould making, injection moulding, assembly and testing keep quality control under our own roof, and allow us to support both high-volume wholesale orders and fully customised OEM projects.

Visit Us in Guangzhou

We are at Booth 15.3 E30-31, China Import and Export Fair Complex, No. 382 Yuejiang Zhong Road, Guangzhou, from 15 to 19 October 2026. Hall opening hours are 9:30 to 18:00, and our team is on the stand throughout the phase.

If you would like to fix a meeting time in advance, or if you cannot make it to Guangzhou this time, contact our sales team to request a catalogue, samples or a factory-direct quotation - including OEM, ODM and private-label enquiries. We are happy to arrange a video walkthrough of the booth and the new range.

See you in Guangzhou.

About Us

GENO GROUP: Your Trusted Partner in wiring devices Solutions

One of China's largest manufacturers in the field of wiring devices.

With approximately 2,000 employees, a 120,000-square-meter production base, 120 injection molding machines, and over 100 production lines, we've built a solid foundation to serve global customers reliably and efficiently.