GAOPENG Announces Participation In The 140Th Canton Fair At Booth 14.3J1415

Why a booth beats a catalog for a part this small

The terminal is a small part, and the difference between two parts that look the same on a screen is a difference you can only see with a finger and a magnifier. The thickness of the spade, the bite of the crimp barrel, the wall of the insulation, the evenness of the plating, none of these reads well in a product photo, and all of them read instantly when you hold the part in the light and turn it. A catalog also cannot answer the second question, the one that starts with and, and what happens if we change the insulation color, and can the barrel take one size larger of wire, and how does the part behave on an automatic feeder. The booth is the only place where the part, the drawing, and the person who made it are in the same room at the same time, and the visit is worth it for the questions the catalog cannot carry, because the answer to the second question is the answer you are actually flying to Guangzhou to hear.

What is on the table at 14.3J1415

The display runs the full line we make in Yueqing, so the tour starts with the insulated terminals, the spade in pink, blue and yellow shrink insulation, the ring eyelet with heat shrink, the pin terminal for the terminal block, and the Quick splice connector for the joint that has to be opened again in two years. Then the non-insulated family, the bare spade and ring and fork, the E type cord end, the close end, and the lugs for the larger wire. The tools sit at the end of the table, the crimp pliers and the cutters, because a terminal buyer who has not seen the tool that forms the part is buying half of a system and paying for the other half somewhere else. Every sample on the table is the production sample, cut from the same lot as the carton, and if you want to see a part that is not there, that is usually the same conversation we finish by emailing the photo from our warehouse within the day, because the table is the start of the range, not the end of it.

What to bring so the meeting is worth the walk

Bring three things, and the meeting changes from a tour into a specification review. The first is the part, one of your existing terminals or a competitor's sample, because the fastest way to tell whether we make your part is to hold it up next to ours and read the difference with the eye instead of the email. The second is the wire, the gauge, the insulation, and the number of strands, because the terminal is only half of the connection and the barrel is read against the wire it will grip, and a part that fits the wrong wire is a part that fails the first vibration. The third is the number, the monthly or yearly volume, because the price you will hear at the booth is the price at your number, and a volume range changes the tooling conversation, the color conversation, and the lead time conversation at the same moment, so the buyer who names the number leaves with the real quote and the buyer who does not leaves with the polite one.

How the visit runs, from hello to first order

The honest version of the flow is short, and the shortness is the point. You stop at the booth, you look at the samples, and you tell us the application in one sentence, what the part sits on and what it carries. We pull the matching part and the drawing, and we read the spec against your wire while you watch. Then the commercial part, the volume, the destination, the target price, and the date the line needs the first carton. What you walk away with is a written quote with the part named on it, the lead time in weeks, and a sample arrangement, because the sample is the part that decides the order, and we ship samples the week after the fair, not the week after the next one. If you are not in Guangzhou this season, the same review runs by email and video with the same samples on camera, and the booth conversation is the fastest door, not the only one.