Senken Unveils The Brand New TBD685124B Light Bar Designed For Professional Emergency Applications
Core Features
Integrated Control
It integrates the light bar, siren amplifier, hand controller and related accessories into one unified system for convenient operation.
CANBUS Communication
CANBUS connection ensures stable signal transmission and synchronized control of connected devices.
Flexible Expansion
Compatible with programmable accessories and matching fittings, supporting flexible configuration to meet different project requirements.
Vehicle Interconnection
Capable of linking with vehicle status signals including door opening, braking and turning.
Complete Vehicle Integration / Ready-to-Deploy Solution
Full sets are available, helping simplify field installation and vehicle deployment work.
Technical Specifications
. System: SENKEN CANBUS System
. LED Configuration: 198 pcs × 3W high-brightness LEDs
. Dimension: 1175 × 338 × 119 mm. Flash Patterns: 9 standard flash patterns plus custom modes
. Siren Amplifier: 100W, operated via hand controller
. Certification: ECE R65, SAE J845, SAE J595
. Application: Police, Fire, Medical & Engineering Vehicles
About Us
Senken is Founded in 1990, the largest Chinese manufacturer of special vehicle signal lights and alarm equipments, specializes in researching, developing, producing and selling police appliances, safety engineering appliances, special lighting equipments, urban air defense warning equipments, and various protective safety equipments.
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