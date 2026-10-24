Senken Unveils The Brand New TBD685124B Light Bar Designed For Professional Emergency Applications

Senken is Founded in 1990, the largest Chinese manufacturer of special vehicle signal lights and alarm equipments, specializes in researching, developing, producing and selling police appliances, safety engineering appliances, special lighting equipments, urban air defense warning equipments, and various protective safety equipments.

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