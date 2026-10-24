MW Truck Parts Encourages UK Fleet Operators To Plan Ahead For Winter Vehicle Maintenance

MENAFN - GetNews)"Managing Director: Hazem Watti“Recommends reviewing the condition of critical components, identifying recurring maintenance issues and confirming the availability of replacement parts before a vehicle is taken out of service. This is particularly important for specialist vehicles where certain components may be harder to source at short notice.”"With colder weather approaching, commercial vehicle parts supplier MW Truck Parts is encouraging fleet operators, independent haulage businesses and workshop managers to take a proactive approach to vehicle maintenance and replacement parts.

Bridlington, East Yorkshire - October 24, 2026 - For businesses that rely on commercial vehicles, an unexpected breakdown can quickly disrupt delivery schedules, customer commitments and day-to-day operations. Identifying potential problems early and sourcing compatible replacement components can help operators reduce avoidable delays.

Based at Carnaby Industrial Estate in Bridlington, East Yorkshire, MW Truck Parts supplies a specialist range of quality used truck parts, including commercial vehicle engines, hydraulic equipment, fuel tanks and selected electrical components.

Winter Maintenance Requires Forward Planning

The colder months can introduce additional challenges for commercial vehicle operators.

Changing temperatures, wet roads and demanding working schedules mean fleet managers need to be confident that their vehicles are properly maintained and ready for continued use.

While routine servicing remains essential, having a practical replacement parts strategy can also make a considerable difference when a vehicle develops a fault.

The Importance of Choosing Compatible Replacement Parts

One of the challenges facing workshops and fleet operators is ensuring that replacement components are suitable for the exact vehicle specification.

Two trucks from the same manufacturer may use different engines, electrical systems, hydraulic configurations or associated components.

Vehicle registration details, manufacturer part numbers, engine codes and other identifying information can therefore be invaluable when sourcing replacements.

MW Truck Parts encourages customers to check compatibility carefully before placing an order, particularly when purchasing used engines, electronic components or hydraulic equipment.

The company supplies parts for a range of established commercial vehicle manufacturers, including DAF, Volvo, Scania, Mercedes-Benz, MAN, Iveco and Renault, depending on stock availability.

Used Truck Parts Offer a Practical Alternative

For many operators, replacing an entire vehicle isn't economically justified when an individual component can be repaired or replaced.

Genuine used components can provide a practical alternative to purchasing new parts, particularly where suitable items are available and their condition and compatibility have been properly assessed.

Through its specialist supply of commercial vehicle parts across the UK, MW Truck Parts supports customers seeking replacement engines, truck hydraulic equipment, fuel tanks and other selected components.

The business also encourages customers to seek advice before committing to a purchase, helping reduce the risk of ordering unsuitable parts and experiencing further delays.

Supporting UK Haulage and Workshop Businesses

Operating from Bridlington, MW Truck Parts serves commercial vehicle owners, independent workshops and fleet operators throughout the UK.

Its focus remains on supplying specialist truck components alongside practical advice to help customers identify suitable parts for their vehicles.

As winter approaches, the company's message to operators is straightforward: plan maintenance carefully, investigate developing faults promptly and confirm replacement part compatibility before beginning repairs.

About MW Truck Parts

MW Truck Parts is a specialist UK supplier of quality used commercial vehicle parts, based in Bridlington, East Yorkshire.

The business supplies replacement truck engines, hydraulic systems, fuel tanks and selected electrical components to customers throughout the UK.

Media and Business Enquiries Managing Director: Hazem Watti M.W. Direct Trading LTD t/a M W Truck Parts Lancaster Road, Carnaby Industrial Estate Bridlington, East Yorkshire, YO15 3QY

Telephone: 01262 601600 Email: ... Website: