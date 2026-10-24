Carrie Davidson Releases“Addicted To Trauma,” A Memoir That Begins Where She Forgot Her Own Name

MENAFN - GetNews) In her memoir "Addicted to Trauma," registered nurse and trauma recovery coach Carrie Davidson traces twenty years of addiction, CPTSD, and unhealthy relationships back to childhood, and the therapies that helped her heal. Now available on Amazon.

Houston, Texas - October 24, 2026 - Addicted to Trauma: A Story of CPTSD, Addictions, and the Patterns That Almost Killed Me is a published book on Amazon KDP by Carrie Davidson. The book describes how her childhood trauma had led her to develop addictions and dysfunctional relationships over twenty years.

The book opens in a California psychiatric hospital. Davidson had just been found at the U.S.–Mexico border after being kidnapped in Tijuana during a drug-induced psychosis. She left her mother a voicemail signed "Grace." Her mother had to call back and tell her who she was.

It then takes her back to the night that she describes as stormy when she was six years old and whose father had fallen asleep drunk. She had tried to wake him up while taking care of her little sister all by herself. It is through this journey that we follow her as she faces the death of her grandfather, her first drink at age twelve, pills in high school, and unhealthy relationships that were secure just because they were comfortable. That success hid how much she was struggling.

As per the studies carried out by Bessel van der Kolk, Pete Walker, and Gabor Maté, Davidson sees addiction as a pursuit for relief, not as a flaw in the character of a person. She talks about how IFS, EMDR, DBT, ketamine assisted therapy, and 12-step rooms helped her. She makes it very clear that these are her own stories and that she is still in the process of healing. The book closes with a short guide to these therapies and to finding qualified help.

Addicted to Trauma is available on Amazon. Learn more at Addicted to Trauma: A Memoir About Trauma and Addiction.

About the Author

Carrie Davidson is a registered nurse and trauma recovery coach from Durham, North Carolina. She has worked on a cardiac and oncology unit and now offers trauma-informed coaching.