King Chairs National Security Council Meeting On Karak Attack

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 24 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II chaired a National Security Council meeting on Saturday, during which he received a security briefing on the terrorist attack that targeted a church in the village of Hmoud in Karak Governorate on Friday, resulting in the death and injury of a number of civilians.

During the meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, His Majesty asserted that there is no room for leniency when it comes to the lives of Jordanians, and reiterated his condemnation of the despicable terrorist act.

The King underscored that the security and safety of Jordanians are a red line, asserting that the hand of justice will reach every terrorist, and that such cowardly acts have not, and will not, intimidate Jordan and its people, nor shake their national unity.

His Majesty directed the relevant authorities to respond with "an iron fist" against the khawarej, the outlaws of Islam, and anyone attempting to undermine the unity of the Jordanian people, emphasizing the need to pursue and hold accountable anyone supporting or justifying this act under the full force of the law.

During the meeting, also attended by His Royal Highness Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad, His Majesty's chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy, the King urged keeping the public updated on the progress of the investigation, and stressed the need to firmly counter rumors and misinformation that might exploit this crime to incite fear and discord.

His Majesty also underscored the importance of conducting a comprehensive security assessment of the response to the terrorist attack, and directed the development of practical measures to boost security readiness and preempt future threats, while emphasizing the need to uphold the rule of law and state authority.

The King directed the government and relevant institutions to review policies for countering extremist ideology and to intensify efforts to eradicate its root causes through a systematic plan developed in coordination with religious authorities.

His Majesty was also briefed on the latest developments in the investigation into the attack, and security measures being taken to safeguard Jordan and its people.

The meeting was attended by members of the council, including Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Interior Minister Mazen Farraya, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Majdi Al Harasis, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, Public Security Directorate Director Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah, Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh.

//Petra//SS