Army Chief Visits People Injured In Karak Attack

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 24 (Petra) – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Majdi Al Harasis on Saturday visited people injured in the shooting incident in Karak Governorate, who are currently receiving treatment at the King Hussein Medical Center, Prince Ali bin Al-Hussein Military Hospital, and Karak Government Hospital.

The army chief was briefed by medical staff on the condition of the injured, which was described as "good and stable." He directed that all necessary care and medication be provided to them, wishing them a speedy recovery.

Al Harasis pledged that the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces is keen on monitoring the condition of the injured, and ensuring they receive the necessary treatment.

//Petra//SS