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Another Day, Another Drop In Gold Prices

Another Day, Another Drop In Gold Prices


Date: 2026-10-24 09:35:55

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Gold prices continued to decline across Pakistan, with the price of gold per tola falling further today.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola dropped by Rs2,500, bringing the new price to Rs422,036.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs2,144 to Rs361,827.

Also Read: Malik Abdul Razzaq Afridi pledges to address key public issues in Landi Kotal

Gold prices also fell in the international market, where the price per ounce dropped by $25 to $3,995.

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Tribal News Network

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