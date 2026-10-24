Another Day, Another Drop In Gold Prices
According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola dropped by Rs2,500, bringing the new price to Rs422,036.
Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs2,144 to Rs361,827.
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Gold prices also fell in the international market, where the price per ounce dropped by $25 to $3,995.
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