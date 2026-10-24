Ukrainian, Romanian Pms Discuss Defense, Energy, Logistics

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Koretskyi reported this on Facebook.

Both sides discussed Russia's attack on a civilian vessel off the Romanian coast, which killed one Ukrainian sailor, injured four others and left three missing. Six people were rescued.

Koretskyi thanked Romania for its principled stance and clear condemnation of this crime, which constitutes a gross violation of international law and freedom of navigation.

"We held substantive discussions on defense, energy and logistics. We seek to accelerate projects that will expand railway capacity, develop river transport routes and increase freight-handling capacity," he said.

Ukraine steps up fight against shadow economy, PM Koretskyi outlines priorities

Koretskyi invited his Romanian counterpart to establish cooperation through intergovernmental consultations. "This format has already proven effective in cooperation with other countries," he said.

"I thanked Romania for its consistent support since the first days of the full-scale invasion. I invited Niculescu to Kyiv. This was our first conversation since his appointment, so I also took the opportunity to congratulate my counterpart on his new position," Koretskyi added.