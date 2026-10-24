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Four People Injured In Russian Drone Attack In Nikopol District, Including Child

Four People Injured In Russian Drone Attack In Nikopol District, Including Child


Date: 2026-10-24 09:35:50

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Dnipropetrovsk Region Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported this on Telegram.

Four people, including a 14-year-old boy, were injured in a Russian drone attack. All the victims were hospitalized. Doctors describe the boy's condition as critical. He was taken to a regional hospital in Dnipro.

A 46-year-old man is also in critical condition. Medical personnel are providing all the victims with the necessary assistance.

Read also: Russian forces attack critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro

As Ukrinform reported, the death toll from the October 20 strike on warehouses near Dnipro has risen to three.

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UkrinForm

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