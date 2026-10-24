Four People Injured In Russian Drone Attack In Nikopol District, Including Child

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Dnipropetrovsk Region Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported this on Telegram.

Four people, including a 14-year-old boy, were injured in a Russian drone attack. All the victims were hospitalized. Doctors describe the boy's condition as critical. He was taken to a regional hospital in Dnipro.

A 46-year-old man is also in critical condition. Medical personnel are providing all the victims with the necessary assistance.

Russian forces attack critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro

As Ukrinform reported, the death toll from the October 20 strike on warehouses near Dnipro has risen to three.