Four People Injured In Russian Drone Attack In Nikopol District, Including Child
Four people, including a 14-year-old boy, were injured in a Russian drone attack. All the victims were hospitalized. Doctors describe the boy's condition as critical. He was taken to a regional hospital in Dnipro.
A 46-year-old man is also in critical condition. Medical personnel are providing all the victims with the necessary assistance.Read also: Russian forces attack critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro
As Ukrinform reported, the death toll from the October 20 strike on warehouses near Dnipro has risen to three.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment