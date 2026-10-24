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Iran Parliament Speaker To Skip BRICS Meeting In India

Iran Parliament Speaker To Skip BRICS Meeting In India


Date: 2026-10-24 09:35:14

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

By Shakir Husain

HYDERABAD, Oct 24 (NNN) -- Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf will skip next week's BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi due to“certain unforeseen circumstances”, amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi said on Saturday that Ghalibaf would not attend the Oct 26-27 meeting but confirmed that an Iranian parliamentary delegation would participate.

“As one of the members of BRICS, Iran reaffirms its commitment to active and effective participation at the highest levels in the summits and meetings of this grouping,” the embassy said.

Ghalibaf's absence comes as Iran warns of a harsh military response to any renewed attacks by the United States and Israel.

Major General Ali Abdollahi, chief of the General Staff of Iran's Armed Forces, said Iran would not allow US warships to enter the Persian Gulf under any circumstances, according to a Press TV report on Saturday.

Brigadier General Yadollah Javani, a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official, earlier warned that internet cables beneath the Strait of Hormuz would be destroyed if Iran's infrastructure came under attack.

--NNN

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Nam News Network

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