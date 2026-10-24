France Arrests 135 Amid Protests, Extends Curfews As Police Fire Tear Gas In Lyon

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

BRUSSELS, Oct 24 (NNN-Anadolu) -- French authorities reported 135 arrests nationwide on Saturday as police fired tear gas in Lyon and extended night-time curfews for unaccompanied minors in several northern cities, Anadolu Ajansi reported, citing broadcaster BFMTV.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said authorities had made 135 arrests across the country as of 1 pm local time (1100 GMT).

The night-time curfew, initially introduced in Lille, Denain, Douai and Wattignies, was extended until Monday morning and expanded to Marly and Valenciennes, according to a prefectural decree.

The restrictions apply to designated areas, including large parts of central Lille, and prohibit unaccompanied minors from being outdoors between 8 pm local time (1800 GMT) and 6 am.

In Lyon, police fired tear gas to disperse a gathering of around 150 people near Lyon 3 University, BFMTV reported.

The gathering, comprising mainly young people, lasted around 20 minutes before police dispersed the participants in what authorities described as an unauthorised march.

Authorities also banned demonstrations in several parts of Lyon, citing concerns about further unrest.

In Grenoble, individuals attempting to block the A480 motorway caused a collision between two vehicles, leaving two people with minor injuries, according to the broadcaster.

Meanwhile, police in Paris carried out 635 security checks aimed at preventing potential disturbances.

Authorities said officers seized several items, including a knife, an angle grinder and protective equipment such as filtered masks and diving goggles.

Authorities in Montpellier, Nancy, Caen and Annecy also rejected requests to hold demonstrations.

In Nice, nearly 10 people had been arrested by midday for allegedly carrying knuckle-dusters and protective equipment, according to BFMTV.

--NNN-ANADOLU