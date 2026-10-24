Widgets & Web Launches AI-Operated Investor Relations Websites For Public Companies At A Fixed $299 Per Month

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Oct. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widgets & Web, the investor relations website provider trusted by more than 500 public companies, SPACs, and IPO-stage firms, today announced AI-operated investor relations websites: complete, custom IR sites designed, built and maintained through AI-driven operations, at a single fixed price of $299 per month, billed annually at $3,588. The company says its operations run entirely on AI with zero employees, an operating model it describes as a first for the investor relations website industry.

Every site includes live stock price data, automated SEC filings from EDGAR, press release feeds, investor email alerts, corporate governance pages, and presentations and events sections. Sites are built for ADA and WCAG compliance, with an accessibility widget on every page. The subscription covers design, hosting, security monitoring, and unlimited updates and support, with no setup fees, no design fees, and no per-change charges.

Every site is built, hosted, maintained and controlled on Widgets & Web's own proprietary platform: no WordPress, PHP, third-party content management systems or plugin dependencies to maintain. The company says this removes the upkeep and plugin maintenance that come with third-party platforms.

"Public companies have spent decades paying agency retainers and five-figure design bills for websites their investors visit for one thing: accurate, current information," said Steve Yakubov, CEO and co-founder of Widgets & Web. "We build the entire IR site, keep every feed live around the clock, and deliver it at a price any issuer can approve in one meeting."

Widgets & Web delivers the first draft of a new IR website within 24 hours of sign-up. Each IR site runs on a dedicated subdomain managed by Widgets & Web.

About Widgets & Web

Widgets & Web is a Miami-based investor relations website provider for public companies, SPACs and IPO-stage firms. The company designs, hosts and manages IR websites on its own proprietary platform, with automated SEC filing and press release feeds, live stock data, governance pages and investor email alerts, and has served more than 500 public companies. Learn more at .

Contact

CEO and co-founder

Steve Yakubov

Widgets & Web

...

786-263-9007