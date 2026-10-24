DDA Consults Civic, Transport Agencies On Master Plan For Delhi-2047

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) organised its 11th stakeholder consultation on the Master Plan for Delhi-2047 (MPD-2047) with officials of civic agencies and traffic-cum-transport authorities, focusing on sustainable urban mobility and easing traffic congestion, an official said on Saturday.

The deliberation was held on Friday, under the directions of Lieutenant Governor and DDA Chairperson T.S. Sandhu, the official said in a statement.

During the consultation, the DDA briefed stakeholders on the key provisions of MPD-2047 relating to transport infrastructure and connectivity, active travel and parking management.

These provisions seek to address key mobility challenges, including improving access to newly urbanised areas, reducing traffic congestion, revitalising underutilised transport assets and ensuring better integration of land use and transport systems, multimodal connectivity and last-mile connectivity, said the statement.

The Plan also envisages improving the efficiency of passenger and freight movement, enhancing the utilisation of transport-related land assets and promoting public transport and Intermediate Public Transport (IPT).

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Asian Development Bank (ADB), Public Works Department (PWD), Government of NCT of Delhi, National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Delhi Traffic Police, Transport Department, Government of NCT of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), along with representatives of other government organisations and institutions.

The Master Plan envisages the expansion of the Metro network from 416 km to 695 km and the Namo Bharat network in the National Capital Region from 82 km to 383 km.

It also proposes strengthening multimodal integration through transit hubs at Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar and Kashmere Gate. These measures aim to enhance public transport connectivity and improve last-mile access through Intermediate Public Transport and non-motorised transport, the statement said.

The provisions relating to active travel emphasise encouraging walking and cycling as affordable, comfortable and safe mobility options, recognising their health and environmental benefits.

The MPD-2047 envisages 200 km of cycle tracks to promote cycling as a sustainable mode of transport and make Delhi a more walkable and cycle-friendly city. The Plan also emphasises pedestrian and cyclist safety, universal accessibility and improved street design to support active mobility.

With regard to parking management, the Plan provides for rationalisation of parking norms, optimal utilisation of existing parking facilities through demand management, and preparation of comprehensive area-based parking plans, the statement said.

It also envisages the identification of Parking Management Areas in localities experiencing high traffic and congestion, along with a Unified Parking Planning Framework to ensure coordinated planning, management and regulation of parking.

The Plan further identifies decongestion measures such as developing new road networks, underpasses, elevated corridors and cross-corridors, bridging missing links, improving road junctions and removing bottlenecks.