New Rail Links To Boost Connectivity, Economic Activity In Vindhya Region: CM Yadav

MENAFN - IANS) Rewa, Oct 24 (IANS) Two newly inaugurated railway lines in Madhya Pradesh are expected to improve connectivity across the Vindhya region, particularly Sidhi district, and strengthen links with neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, while making travel easier for residents and improving farmers' access to markets.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday inaugurated the Satna-Devendranagar and Rewa-Churhat railway lines through video conferencing by pressing a remote button.

A new Devendranagar-Churhat-Devendranagar train service was also flagged off from Nagod and Churhat railway stations. The Rewa-Churhat line is significant for Sidhi district as it will improve rail access to Rewa, an important regional centre for education, healthcare, trade and transport.

Rewa has also gained air connectivity in recent years following the commencement of airport operations, giving residents of the region additional travel options.

The two railway lines are expected to ease passenger movement across the Vindhya region and parts of Bundelkhand, while improving connectivity between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The projects are also expected to facilitate access to essential services and support economic activity in the districts they serve.

“The inauguration of the Satna-Devendranagar and Rewa-Churhat railway lines will take our entire region into a new era of development,” Yadav said, thanking Vaishnaw for expanding railway infrastructure in the state.

He said the 541-km-long railway project would benefit Lalitpur, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Sidhi and Singrauli, strengthening transport links across the two states.

Yadav said railway projects worth around Rs 1.15 lakh crore had been sanctioned for Madhya Pradesh, adding that investment in rail infrastructure would create new opportunities for regional development.

“Rail connectivity is not merely a means of transportation; it also provides farmers access to markets for their produce and accelerates the economic development of a region,” he said.

Improved rail access is expected to facilitate the movement of agricultural produce and other goods, benefiting farmers, traders and local businesses. Better connectivity could also support tourism and commercial activity in areas across Vindhya and Bundelkhand.

The Chief Minister also said the railway line connecting Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga with Khandwa was nearing completion and would soon be ready for inauguration.

Referring to the expansion of railway infrastructure and services, including Vande Bharat trains, Yadav said connectivity across Madhya Pradesh was improving under the Narendra Modi government.

He said continued investment in the railway network would help connect more areas and support balanced regional development.