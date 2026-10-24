Assam Holds Major Financial Inclusion Outreach Program For Rural Areas

Promoting Financial Inclusion in Rural Assam

A major grassroots financial inclusion and credit outreach programme was held at the Malaybari Gaon Panchayat Auditorium near Khetri in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district, focusing on rural financial security, women's empowerment and entrepreneurship. The initiative was organised under the flagship Financial Inclusion Campaign led by the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Reserve Bank of India (RBI), State Bank of India (SBI) and National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). The campaign aimed to expand access to institutional credit and government-backed financial security schemes among rural households, with particular emphasis on strengthening women's economic self-reliance and promoting rural entrepreneurship, according to release.

Key Schemes and Financial Support

Expanding Access to Social Security

The programme focused on increasing coverage under key financial inclusion schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY). Senior officials emphasised that financial inclusion must extend beyond opening bank accounts to enabling households to build financial resilience through savings, insurance coverage and accessible credit.

Credit Distribution for Local Enterprises

As part of the initiative, loan sanction letters and credit cheques were distributed among local beneficiaries and Self-Help Groups (SHGs), providing financial support to expand micro-enterprises, strengthen rural livelihoods and promote small businesses. The event was attended by SBI Deputy General Manager Amit Ranjan, SBI Chief General Manager Atul Rathi, RBI Regional Director Sushmita Phukan, Lead District Manager Manoj Gogoi, NABARD Assistant General Manager Kirti Prabha and Malaybari Gaon Panchayat President Barnali Hazarika Das, among other officials and local representatives.

Impact on Economic Growth

The outreach programme also highlighted the broader push towards financial inclusion and rural development in Assam since 2016. Initiatives such as Orunodoi, Self-Help Group credit linkage and doorstep financial services have contributed to expanding access to financial assistance and strengthening livelihood opportunities. The programme underscored the role of institutional credit, financial literacy and women-led enterprises in promoting rural economic development, reducing financial vulnerability and advancing inclusive growth across the state. (ANI)

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