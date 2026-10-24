Manoj Jarange Seeks High Level Probe Into Viral 500 Crore Audio Scandal

Manoj Jarange Calls for Probe Into Viral Audio Clip

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Saturday intensified his demand for a high-level probe into a recently surfaced viral audio clip in which it is alleged that he was paid Rs 500 crore by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister and current Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The amount was allegedly paid to weaken the Maratha movement, the audio clip claimed.

During a press conference held in Jalna, Jarange appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shinde, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter. The activist alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched against him to defame and shut down the Maratha community's agitation. He questioned why he is being targeted for defamation simply for raising issues concerning farmers. Jarange insisted that the matter must be investigated to its core to identify those behind it and their underlying motives.

Jarange Seeks Central Government Intervention

He further stated that if any leader or worker from the BJP or Shiv Sena is found to be involved, the senior leadership of the respective party must take action against them. He urged Fadnavis and Shinde to ensure an impartial inquiry. "Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sahib and Shinde sahib should deploy a full SIT team and ensure they are not left alone; that is our request and demand to them. We want to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji as well. Modi sahib needs to pay attention to this matter," he said.

He stated that he would not let this issue, involving Rs 500 crore, fizzle out, and that he would keep a close watch on the matter for about a month. He also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take note of the situation. Meanwhile, Jarange raised the question of whether this entire episode was an attempt to defame Shrikant Shinde. He asserted that the truth must come to light, and that if anyone is found guilty, action should be taken against them.

Allegations of Conspiracy Against Maratha Movement

Jarange, famed for seeking reservation for the Marathas in the state under the OBC category, further accused the political operatives of executing a calculated attempt to dismantle the Maratha reservation agitation, warning that backroom orchestrations threaten both the community's progress and the political standing of the ruling coalition. "Just as the state government is investigating this matter, the central government should also investigate it. Yes, Modi sahib should set up two-two investigations, because this is a very big, a very big issue. Everyone must come together. Who are these people, and why are they doing this? Why do they want to end the Maratha movement? What is their intention? Bringing this intention to light is very important, because the Marathas have put their lives on the line to build this movement and demand reservation," he asked.

"And this reservation should not be denied; the Maratha society must not be destroyed. With this thought, they are preparing a strategic conspiracy. Therefore, these people must be stopped. It is the government's responsibility to investigate them and take action, because the Centre and Modi sahib should also pay attention to this. This is our demand," he appealed.

Political Reactions to the Audio Row

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar slammed Shinde and the ruling alliance over their response to the escalating audio clip row.“The Chief Minister keeps saying that an investigation will be conducted. Go ahead and investigate, but bring the findings before the people... Is this Mahayuti alliance just a drama being played out? Those who worked to split our Shiv Sena (UBT) and Balasaheb Thackeray's organisation are now fighting among themselves. I feel this is an attempt to fool the people," she said.

Highlighting the serious nature of the allegations involving massive financial transactions, Jarange said, "Manoj Jarange has said that Rs 500 crore has been received and that the BJP gave the money. The BJP has not denied giving it either. Jarange Patil has also questioned whether Eknath Shinde's son brought the money to him, saying he never received it. People are asking us what is going on with this Rs 500 crore."

Criticism of the Triple-Engine Government

Maharashtra Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal criticised the ruling coalition, describing the administration as a "triple-engine government" engulfed in internal strife. "They lack any sense of decency, and their alliance has only one objective: power, power and more power, while being deeply mired in corruption. They are involved in a system of kickbacks and commissions among themselves. Consequently, no matter how much they bicker, they are compelled to remain together for the sake of power and corruption," he said.

Further, Sapkal said that the 'triple-engine' government functioning as a gang within the administration is now expanding in the form of attacks and murders across the State. "This is the situation: it is a 'triple-engine' government that functions like a gang; the 'gang war' unfolding within the administration is now spilling over into the public sphere. This 'gang war' has manifested in attacks carried out by these state-backed mafias, who now roam freely. Murders are occurring frequently; all of this is effectively state-sponsored. While the 500-crore transaction is, in itself, a very serious matter, the recording also reveals how the BJP engages in the politics of polarisation. Their true character and their underlying motives have now been laid bare for all to see," he said. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)