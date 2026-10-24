HYLN DEADLINE TUESDAY: Hyliion Holdings Corp. Investors Have Until October 27Th To Seek Lead Plaintiff Role With Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

If you purchased or acquired Hyliion common stock between May 12, 2026 to June 23, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ... or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Hyliion Holdings Corp. (“Hyliion” or the“Company”) (HYLN) in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Hyliion common stock between May 12, 2026 to June 23, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until October 27, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) in order to cause rapid price appreciation in Hyliion stock, defendants announced a deal with an entity that was very recently formed and does not appear to have any actual business operations; (2) Thomas Healy, the Company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Jon Panzer the Company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), timed the announcement and foregoing price appreciation to insider trade; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Hyliion's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Hyliion shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



Follow us for updates on LinkedIn and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

...

