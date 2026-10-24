Hearing Recap:“More Choices, Brighter Futures: Expanding Education Freedom”

Every child deserves a high-quality education that meets his or her needs, regardless of ZIP code or family income. With the new federal Education Freedom Tax Credit taking effect in 2027, states have an opportunity to expand educational freedom.

Today, the Education and Workforce Committee held a field hearing in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to examine how giving parents more options can help students succeed.

In a powerful moment, one witness discussed how school choice changed her life and helped her become the first high school graduate in her family.

“My mother was an immigrant who understood the importance of a quality education. However, as a single mother, she faced significant financial hardships and struggled to provide for our family. At the same time, I was diagnosed with three autoimmune disorders as a child... Unfortunately, the public school I was initially zoned to attend could not accommodate my medical needs or consistently provide the medications and treatments I required during the school day... Through a school choice scholarship, I was able to attend a private school where a nurse could help manage my medical needs and my teachers understood my health challenges and limitations,” said Ms. Ilen Perez-Valdes, Future Leaders Fellow at AFC.



highlighted his bill, H.R. 7082, Fostering Learning and Excellence in Charter Schools (FLEX) Act, which would update the nearly 30-year-old Charter Schools Program statute.

Mr. Eric Paisner, Chief Legal Officer at the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, explained how the legislation would make sure tax dollars better serve students in charter schools.



“For example, schools can buy, based on real enrollment under the FLEX Act, things such as buses [and] digital subscriptions... Instead of before where they have to sort of guess what enrollment looked like before they even opened. Making sure that the dollars are actually matched to the students in the buildings,” explained Mr. Paisner.asked, how school choice benefits children with special needs.“A higher percentage of students in school choice programs are special needs versus traditional public schools. That is because parents of students with special needs need to find a customized [education] opportunity... The school district of Philadelphia spent nearly $40 million sending students to private schools that they could not serve because they had severe special needs, so they would pay private schools to take those students,” said Mr. Benefield.

Bottom Line: Committee Republicans are committed to school choice, which gives parents more say, students more opportunities, and schools more reason to improve.

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Hearing Recap:“More Choices, Brighter Futures: Expanding Education Freedom” News Provided By October 24, 2026, 13:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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