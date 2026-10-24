@Edworkforcecmte Holds Pennsylvania Field Hearing On Expanding Education Freedom

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Today, Education and Workforce Committee Chairman Tim Walberg (R-MI) delivered the following statement, as prepared for delivery, at a field hearing in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania titled

"We should begin with a simple principle: Parents know what's best for their kids. That's especially true when it comes to education. Parents know better than anyone else when their child is thriving, when their child is struggling, and when a new approach is needed. Our education system should respect parents' fundamental right to direct their children's education.

"School choice policies empower families to select the educational environment best suited for their children's unique needs and supplement their schooling with additional resources and services to support their learning.



"Fortunately school choice programs have seen remarkable growth across the country in recent years. In the last academic year, there were 75 private school choice programs across 34 states serving roughly 1.5 million students, almost three times as many students as just four years ago. Millions more benefit from charter schools, microschools, and homeschooling. Since 2005, the number of charter schools has doubled, and charter enrollment has tripled to nearly four million students.

"There's a reason parents are so eager for more educational options. According to the most recent Nation's Report Card, only 30 percent of eighth graders were proficient in reading and only 28 percent were proficient in math. Behind these numbers are millions of children whose futures depend on getting a high-quality education. School choice programs can put students back on track towards academic excellence. Studies indicate that students enrolled in private school choice programs achieve better academic results than their peers in traditional public schools, and they graduate from high school and college at higher rates. Research also shows that school choice programs improve traditional public schools by providing much-needed competition. School choice is a win for students, parents, and communities.

"And these programs are about to receive a critical boost. Starting in January, the Education Freedom Tax Credit, passed as part of the Working Families Tax Cuts package, will go live, allowing filers to receive up to $1,700 off their federal tax bill for donations to scholarship-granting organizations. In turn, these organizations will offer scholarships to K-12 students to cover a range of educational expenses, including private school tuition, homeschooling expenses, or enrichment programming at public schools. With billions projected to be made available for scholarships in the coming years, the program will help bring educational freedom within reach for millions of families.

"However, the benefits of the Education Freedom Tax Credit may not be available in all 50 states. Governors must choose to opt their states into the program. Unfortunately, Pennsylvania is one of 19 states that has not yet opted in. Failing to opt in means leaving millions of dollars for students and families on the table and disregarding the 71 percent of Pennsylvania voters who want their state to participate. Tens of thousands of Pennsylvania families want access to state-level school choice programs but have been denied that opportunity because the state provides insufficient resources for these programs. Pennsylvania should not stand in the way of families seeking better educational opportunities for their children. The state should opt into the Education Freedom Tax Credit and provide a vital lifeline for these families.



"Today we will hear from our panel of witnesses about the promise of school choice for students and families, the remarkable track record of options such as charter schools, and the benefits the Education Freedom Tax Credit can offer states looking to support their students.



"At the heart of today's discussion is a question that matters deeply to every parent: How do we give our children the best possible chance to succeed?"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

@EdWorkforceCmte Holds Pennsylvania Field Hearing on Expanding Education Freedom News Provided By October 24, 2026, 13:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.