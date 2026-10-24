MP: Suspect Detained In Indore In Tiger Shroff Firing Case

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Oct 24 (IANS) The Mumbai Crime Branch, along with Madhya Pradesh Police, have detained a suspect from Indore for allegedly providing logistical and financial support to a network linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in connection with the October 18 firing at actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai.

Confirming the report, Indore DCP Rajesh Dandotia told the press that detention was made during a joint operation by the Mumbai and Indore Crime Branch teams.

With the latest detention, the number of accused apprehended in the case has reached 11, according to reports. Dandotia confirmed the development while briefing the media, saying the suspect was allegedly part of the support network of the syndicate and had provided logistical assistance.

“The detained person was part of the support team of the syndicate and provided logistical assistance,” Dandotia said.

He said the suspect was being questioned to establish his precise role in the case.

“He is being questioned, and if necessary, he will be arrested. Further legal action will be taken once his role is established,” the DCP said.

The Indore operation forms part of the Mumbai Crime Branch's wider investigation into the firing incident in the Juhu area of Mumbai on October 18. Investigators are examining the alleged support network, including the suspected provision of funds, logistical assistance and weapons to those involved in the attack.

The probe is also focusing on the alleged links between the accused and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, as investigators seek to establish the sequence of events and identify others who may have assisted in the incident.

The actor escaped unhurt in the firing. Police are continuing to investigate the roles of the detained suspect and other accused, and further legal action will depend on the findings of the inquiry.