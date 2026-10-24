Bihar Govt Targets 20,000 MW Of Power For Industrial Requirement Ahead Of Business Connect 2027

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 24 (IANS) The Bihar government has set ambitious targets to accelerate industrial development, attract investment and generate employment, with the government planning to make around 20,000 acres of land available for industries by February 2027.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced the plans on Saturday while inaugurating a curtain-raiser event for Bihar Integrated Manufacturing City Gaya Limited (BIMCGL) and Bihar Business Connect 2027 in Bodh Gaya.

The event was held at WelcomHotel by ITC Hotels, where Samrat Choudhary inaugurated the programme by lighting a ceremonial lamp.

He outlined the government's vision for transforming the Gaya-Magadh region into a major industrial and urban development hub.

The Chief Minister said Bihar was poised for industrial growth and aimed to develop around 20,000 megawatts of power capacity for industrial requirements over the next five years.

The government would prioritise green energy sources, including solar, wind and hydrogen, to support sustainable industrial expansion.

He said the process of acquiring nearly 13,000 acres of land along national highways had already begun.

The government intends to ensure that approximately 20,000 acres are available for industrial projects by the time Bihar Business Connect 2027 is held in February.

Samrat Choudhary also announced plans to simplify procedures for setting up industries.

Under the proposed deemed-approval system, clearances would be granted automatically if the prescribed procedures were not completed within 30 days, subject to the applicable rules.

The move is intended to reduce delays and improve the ease of doing business in the state.

Highlighting plans for urban development, he said 12 townships would be developed between Gaya and Bodh Gaya under a collective identity linked to the historic Magadh region.

The government also plans to construct a corridor connecting the area to the Son River and improve water availability.

The Chief Minister stressed that Gaya and Bodh Gaya must be developed to international standards, with better roads, modern healthcare facilities, improved tourism infrastructure and stronger international air connectivity.

He appealed to industrialists and members of the Bihari diaspora to invest in the state and contribute to its economic growth.

Several prominent leaders attended the event, including Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Assembly Speaker Dr Prem Kumar, Agriculture Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, and Industries and Sports Minister Shreyasi Singh.

The government expects the proposed industrial infrastructure, streamlined clearances and improved urban amenities to strengthen Bihar's investment prospects ahead of Bihar Business Connect 2027.