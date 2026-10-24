UP: Illegal Structures On 40,000 Square Metres Of Yamuna Floodplains Razed

MENAFN - IANS) Greater Noida, Oct 24 (IANS) The Greater Noida Development Authority, in a major demolition drive on Saturday, cleared a series of unauthorised constructions on nearly 40,000 square metres of land in the Yamuna floodplains and submerged zones, officials said on Saturday.

The demolition drive was carried out in the floodplains of Haibatpur village of Greater Noida. During the operation, illegal structures spread over 40,000 square meters of land were razed using bulldozers.

According to the Authority, the crackdown on illegal structures was carried out in compliance with an order from the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The authority carried out the demolition of the illegal structures that were illegally erected in low-lying and flood-prone areas in the Yamuna floodplains, where building activity remains entirely prohibited.

Environmentalists have repeatedly warned that construction in such areas reduces the land's natural capacity to absorb and channel excess water, thereby worsening waterlogging and flooding during heavy rainfall.

According to reports, the action came after colonisers erected boundary walls on the government-notified land and sought to illegally seize control of the area.

The Authority officials, issuing a stern warning against illegal encroachment of the government land, stated that the campaign against unauthorised construction and encroachments will continue.

Notably, Greater Noida Authority CEO NG Ravi Kumar has already issued clear directives to take strict action against those attempting to occupy land through illegal construction.

AK Singh, General Manager of the Authority's project department, informed that preparations were underway to illegally establish a colony on about 40,000 square meters of land in the floodplains of old Haibatpur village.

ACEO Sumit Yadav stated that any form of construction within the notified area of ​​the Greater Noida Authority without prior permission is a violation of the rules.

The senior officials of Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) also made an appeal to the plot buyers and the public in general not to fall for such fraudulent schemes, as this risks losing their hard-earned money.