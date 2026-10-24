ISL 2026/27: Kerala Blasters Look To Rebound At Home As Mumbai City Chase First Win

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Oct 24 (IANS) Hoping to rebound from their defeat in their last match, Kerala Blasters FC will host Mumbai City FC in what is their first home match of the 2026-27 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday.

The Blasters will look to respond after their 4-1 defeat to NorthEast United FC, while the Islanders seek their first win after managing just the sole point from two games.

Kerala head coach Ashley Westwood acknowledged the defensive errors that contributed to the defeat but stressed that his team was still in the process of finding its feet. Having had limited time together during pre-season, the Blasters are continuing to build combinations and establish a consistent starting eleven.

Westwood, however, expects his side to maintain an aggressive approach.“We try and play intense, aggressive football. We try and get numbers forward. We try and win every game,” he said, outlining his intention to take the game to the opposition rather than adopt a cautious approach.

The Kerala coach also highlighted the importance of reconnecting with the club's supporters ahead of their home opener.“You can't guarantee a result, but we can guarantee we give everything we've got,” he said, urging fans to back the team as it develops through the season.

Mumbai City, meanwhile, will look to turn their performances into three points. Both of their goals so far have come from penalties, and head coach Manolo Márquez acknowledged that creating chances in open play remains an area for improvement.“Obviously, we would like to create more chances,” Márquez said.“I think that we have more problems getting to the goal in open play.”

Forward Farukh Choudhary echoed that assessment, stressing the need for greater precision in the final third.“The chances we create in the game, I think, as attackers, not only me, whoever is playing, I think we need to be more clinical,” he said.

The Islanders will be without Vikram Partap Singh for an extended spell, while Wilmar Jordan Gil is expected to miss several matches due to a hamstring injury.

The atmosphere in Kochi will add another challenge for the visitors. Márquez welcomed the prospect of playing in front of a passionate crowd but insisted his team must stay focused on the contest itself.

With Kerala seeking a response and Mumbai chasing their first victory, both sides have plenty to prove when they meet on Sunday at 7:30 PM IST. The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network, with free streaming available on YouTube.

--IAN

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