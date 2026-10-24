Vajirao & Reddy Institute Announces New Batch For UPSC CSE Preparation For 2027-28 In Agra
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vajirao & Reddy Institute has announced a new programme for aspirants preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2027-28 at its Agra centre. The new batch will begin on 30 October 2026. Aspirants who wish to join the programme can contact the institute for admission-related information.
Key Dates for Batch Commencement and Registration
The new batch for UPSC Civil Services Examination preparation will commence on 21st October 2026 at Vajirao & Reddy Institute, Agra. The last date of registration is 20 October. Aspirants can contact the institute to learn more about the admission process and course details.
Important Announcement
Batch Commencement: 30 October 2026
Last date of registration: 29 October 2026
Course Name: Complete Course
Course Mode: Offline
Separate Batches: English Medium and Hindi Medium
Areas Covered in the Programme
The programmes cover different parts of the examination syllabus and provide regular academic support during preparation.
GS Pre-cum-Mains: The programme covers General Studies preparation for both Prelims and Mains.
Optional Subject: Aspirants can prepare for their chosen UPSC optional subject.
Essay: The programme includes preparation and practice for the UPSC Essay paper.
Current Affairs: Regular current affairs preparation helps aspirants connect important developments with the UPSC syllabus.
Prelims and Mains Test Series: The test series provides practice for Prelims and Mains preparation and helps aspirants assess their progress.
Facilities for Aspirants
Expert faculty
Personal mentorship
Personalised counselling
Library facilities
Updated study material
Regular test series
One-on-one interaction
Daily current affairs
Mock interview practice
About Vajirao & Reddy Institute, Agra
Vajirao & Reddy Institute is an IAS coaching institute in Agra that provides UPSC Civil Services Examination preparation through classroom programmes. The institute offers courses designed to support aspirants at different stages of their UPSC preparation. The institute provides classroom courses, UPSC test series, and interview guidance programmes to help aspirants prepare for the examination. It offers separate batches for English-medium and Hindi-medium students. The institute is located at Agra, Uttar Pradesh 282002.
Key Dates for Batch Commencement and Registration
The new batch for UPSC Civil Services Examination preparation will commence on 21st October 2026 at Vajirao & Reddy Institute, Agra. The last date of registration is 20 October. Aspirants can contact the institute to learn more about the admission process and course details.
Important Announcement
Batch Commencement: 30 October 2026
Last date of registration: 29 October 2026
Course Name: Complete Course
Course Mode: Offline
Separate Batches: English Medium and Hindi Medium
Areas Covered in the Programme
The programmes cover different parts of the examination syllabus and provide regular academic support during preparation.
GS Pre-cum-Mains: The programme covers General Studies preparation for both Prelims and Mains.
Optional Subject: Aspirants can prepare for their chosen UPSC optional subject.
Essay: The programme includes preparation and practice for the UPSC Essay paper.
Current Affairs: Regular current affairs preparation helps aspirants connect important developments with the UPSC syllabus.
Prelims and Mains Test Series: The test series provides practice for Prelims and Mains preparation and helps aspirants assess their progress.
Facilities for Aspirants
Expert faculty
Personal mentorship
Personalised counselling
Library facilities
Updated study material
Regular test series
One-on-one interaction
Daily current affairs
Mock interview practice
About Vajirao & Reddy Institute, Agra
Vajirao & Reddy Institute is an IAS coaching institute in Agra that provides UPSC Civil Services Examination preparation through classroom programmes. The institute offers courses designed to support aspirants at different stages of their UPSC preparation. The institute provides classroom courses, UPSC test series, and interview guidance programmes to help aspirants prepare for the examination. It offers separate batches for English-medium and Hindi-medium students. The institute is located at Agra, Uttar Pradesh 282002.
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