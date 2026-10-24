New York Immigration Attorneys At Berd & Klauss, PLLC Explain USCIS FY 2027 Fee Increases Effective October 16, 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New York, NY, United States, October 24, 2026 – Berd & Klauss, PLLC, a New York immigration law firm in Lower Manhattan, is urging asylum seekers, parole applicants and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders to check their filing fees after U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) raised several H.R. 1 immigration fees on October 16, 2026. Filings postmarked on or after that date without the new fee will be rejected.
What changed on October 16
USCIS announced on September 30, 2026, that it is adjusting certain fees created by H.R. 1 for inflation from July 2025 to July 2026. The changes are:
. Annual asylum fee (each year an asylum application is pending): $102 before, $105 from Oct 16, 2026
. Immigration parole fee (Form I-131): $1,020 before, $1,050 from Oct 16, 2026
. Initial work permit (Form I-765) for asylum applicants, parolees and TPS: $560 before, $570 from Oct 16, 2026
. Temporary Protected Status application (Form I-821): $510 before, $520 from Oct 16, 2026
The increases are modest, but the rule behind them is not: any request postmarked on or after October 16, 2026, that does not include the correct fee will be rejected, and a rejected filing does not hold a filing date.
Who is affected
The changes apply to asylum applicants with pending cases, people applying for or granted parole, TPS applicants, and anyone filing a first work permit application based on a pending asylum case, parole or TPS. They do not change the regular USCIS fees for most family and employment-based filings.
“A fee that is $3 or $10 short can now cost someone months,” said Patrick Klauss, Esq., an attorney at Berd & Klauss, PLLC.“For asylum seekers the risk is greater, because the one-year filing deadline does not stop while a rejected package is returned. Our advice is simple: check the USCIS fee page on the day you post, not the day you prepared the forms.”
What applicants should do now
. Check every fee against the current USCIS fee schedule on the day of filing, and recheck any package prepared before October 16.
. Pay the annual asylum fee within 30 days of the USCIS notice. It cannot be waived, and USCIS cannot approve an asylum case while it remains unpaid.
. Keep proof of payment and the postmark date for every filing.
. Speak to an attorney if a filing was rejected and a deadline is close.
Berd & Klauss, PLLC advises asylum seekers, parole applicants and families across New York City. More information on asylum cases is available from the firm's asylum lawyer NYC page, and on its wider practice from its immigration lawyer New York homepage.
About Berd & Klauss, PLLC
Berd & Klauss, PLLC is a New York immigration law firm at 107 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. Its attorneys, Patrick Klauss and Alex Berd, handle family and employment-based immigration, including O-1, H-1B, L-1 and E-2 visas, green cards, citizenship and naturalization, asylum, and deportation defense, for individuals and companies. Between them, the firm's attorneys speak German, Italian, Russian, Hebrew and Ukrainian.
What changed on October 16
USCIS announced on September 30, 2026, that it is adjusting certain fees created by H.R. 1 for inflation from July 2025 to July 2026. The changes are:
. Annual asylum fee (each year an asylum application is pending): $102 before, $105 from Oct 16, 2026
. Immigration parole fee (Form I-131): $1,020 before, $1,050 from Oct 16, 2026
. Initial work permit (Form I-765) for asylum applicants, parolees and TPS: $560 before, $570 from Oct 16, 2026
. Temporary Protected Status application (Form I-821): $510 before, $520 from Oct 16, 2026
The increases are modest, but the rule behind them is not: any request postmarked on or after October 16, 2026, that does not include the correct fee will be rejected, and a rejected filing does not hold a filing date.
Who is affected
The changes apply to asylum applicants with pending cases, people applying for or granted parole, TPS applicants, and anyone filing a first work permit application based on a pending asylum case, parole or TPS. They do not change the regular USCIS fees for most family and employment-based filings.
“A fee that is $3 or $10 short can now cost someone months,” said Patrick Klauss, Esq., an attorney at Berd & Klauss, PLLC.“For asylum seekers the risk is greater, because the one-year filing deadline does not stop while a rejected package is returned. Our advice is simple: check the USCIS fee page on the day you post, not the day you prepared the forms.”
What applicants should do now
. Check every fee against the current USCIS fee schedule on the day of filing, and recheck any package prepared before October 16.
. Pay the annual asylum fee within 30 days of the USCIS notice. It cannot be waived, and USCIS cannot approve an asylum case while it remains unpaid.
. Keep proof of payment and the postmark date for every filing.
. Speak to an attorney if a filing was rejected and a deadline is close.
Berd & Klauss, PLLC advises asylum seekers, parole applicants and families across New York City. More information on asylum cases is available from the firm's asylum lawyer NYC page, and on its wider practice from its immigration lawyer New York homepage.
About Berd & Klauss, PLLC
Berd & Klauss, PLLC is a New York immigration law firm at 107 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. Its attorneys, Patrick Klauss and Alex Berd, handle family and employment-based immigration, including O-1, H-1B, L-1 and E-2 visas, green cards, citizenship and naturalization, asylum, and deportation defense, for individuals and companies. Between them, the firm's attorneys speak German, Italian, Russian, Hebrew and Ukrainian.
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