Andy Schreiber Announces Surviving Success, A Practical Guide To Building A Profitable And Sustainable E-Commerce Business

MENAFN - GetNews) Drawing on decades of business experience, Schreiber challenges the pursuit of rapid growth and shares practical strategies for building an e-commerce business that can withstand the pressures of success.

Los Angeles, California - October 26, 2026 - Author and e-commerce strategist Andy Schreiber announces the publication of Surviving Success: Using Judgment and Discipline to Build an E-Commerce Business That Lasts, a practical business guide designed to help aspiring entrepreneurs and established business owners build stronger foundations, improve profitability, and achieve sustainable growth.

As online selling becomes increasingly accessible, many entrepreneurs enter the market attracted by promises of quick profits and financial independence. Schreiber offers a different perspective, emphasizing that launching a business is only the beginning. Sustaining it requires careful planning, financial awareness, operational discipline, and the ability to make sound decisions under pressure.

Drawing on his experience developing and managing e-commerce brands, Schreiber examines the challenges business owners face, from selecting the right products and managing suppliers to controlling advertising expenses, maintaining cash flow, and navigating growth.

The book also recounts lessons from Schreiber's involvement in Pure Vitamin Club, where a technical failure disrupted the company's subscription system shortly after launch. Through honest customer communication and decisive corrective action, the business recovered more than 75 percent of its initial subscribers, demonstrating the importance of transparency and customer trust.

“Success is not a number. It's a structure. That's what this book is about. Not how to chase success, but how to build a business that can survive it,” says Schreiber.

A Practical Approach to Sustainable E-Commerce Growth

At its core, Surviving Success challenges the belief that increasing revenue automatically translates into a successful business. Schreiber explains why profitability, financial stability, and efficient operations matter more than impressive sales figures alone.

Organized into four parts and twelve chapters, the book addresses the essential decisions involved in launching, managing, and expanding an e-commerce business.

The book explores several important areas:



Judgment Before Action: Understanding market opportunities, evaluating products, and making informed decisions before committing resources.

Building Strong Business Foundations: Managing product sourcing, business structures, sales channels, and customer relationships.

Financial Discipline and Profitability: Understanding revenue, EBIT, cash flow, advertising costs, and the financial realities of business ownership.

Managing Operations and Growth: Maintaining inventory, improving efficiency, and expanding without compromising financial stability. Measuring Long-Term Success: Identifying meaningful business metrics and building an operation capable of sustaining its achievements.

Unlike business guides centered on rapid expansion or passive income, Surviving Success draws on practical operating experience, including setbacks and lessons learned. Schreiber encourages entrepreneurs to recognize potential weaknesses early and make decisions based on financial realities rather than expectations.

“Building and sustaining a successful business should complement and support your life. It should not become your life,” Schreiber explains.

The book also includes access to a free Resources Library featuring downloadable worksheets and templates that help readers apply its principles to their own businesses.

Through its practical guidance, Surviving Success offers aspiring entrepreneurs, Amazon sellers, and established e-commerce operators a framework for building businesses that are not only profitable but also capable of lasting.

About the Author

Andy Schreiber is an e-commerce operator, advertising strategist, and writer with more than two decades of experience in digital commerce, international media licensing, and brand development.

He co-created and helped develop several e-commerce businesses, including Pure Vitamin Club, Pure Coffee Club, and NSNG Foods, which have collectively generated more than $30 million in revenue since 2014.

Earlier in his career, Schreiber worked in international film and television licensing for brands including Playboy, Showtime, and Power Television, generating more than $50 million in revenue through global distribution and licensing agreements.

He is the founder of Andy Schreiber Advisory, where he provides strategic consulting, Amazon advertising management, and business guidance focused on profitability, operational efficiency, and sustainable growth.

Book Details

Title: Surviving Success: Using Judgment and Discipline to Build an E-Commerce Business That Lasts

Author: Andy Schreiber

Genre: Business / Entrepreneurship / E-Commerce

ISBN: 979-8-234-16129-1 (Paperback)

Publication Date: October 18, 2026

Available Formats: Paperback / Hardcover / eBook

Price: $21.95 (Paperback)

Advance Praise

"Surviving Success is a comprehensive guide to launching and growing an e-commerce business. Andy brings the material to life through his own real-world experiences. It is an invaluable resource for entrepreneurs looking to build a sustainable business." - Karen Silver, President, Sales & Strategy, NOOD NY.

"If we had had Andy's book and the benefit of his expertise on our corporate bookshelf, we would have made it. Not only does the book provide strategic guidance from the 20,000-foot view, it also offers a practical, step-by-step framework for turning a terrific idea into a profitable business and a fulfilling career. In addition, the resources appended to each chapter provide the support and expertise needed to efficiently complete the infrastructure, regulatory, and protection requirements every business should have in place." - Jeff Jenest, Former Sr. EVP and COO, Playboy Entertainment Group

About Surviving Success

Surviving Success: Using Judgment and Discipline to Build an E-Commerce Business That Lasts is a practical guide for entrepreneurs who want to create profitable, resilient, and sustainable online businesses.

Drawing on firsthand experience, Andy Schreiber explores the decisions that determine whether a business can withstand the challenges of growth. From product selection and sourcing to advertising, cash flow, customer trust, and operational management, the book provides guidance for both new and experienced business owners.

Rather than promising effortless wealth, Schreiber emphasizes the importance of judgment, discipline, and realistic financial planning. His approach encourages readers to look beyond revenue and focus on building businesses that provide lasting stability.

Readers can access a free Resources Library featuring downloadable worksheets, financial templates, and practical E-Commerce tools designed to help them apply the book's principles to their own businesses. The library is available through Andy Schreiber Advisory at:

For additional information, interviews, review copies, or media inquiries, please contact:

Andy Schreiber

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+1-310-666-9768