Luxkka Media Seeks Football Club Sponsorship To Promote Digital Safety And Fight Stigma Against Independent Professionals

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil - October 24, 2026 - Luxkka Media, a technology and digital advertising company headquartered in Copacabana, today confirmed it is in negotiations to sponsor a professional football club in Brazil. The club has not been named while talks are ongoing, and the company expects to announce the final agreement in the coming months.

The sponsorship is part of a broader corporate responsibility agenda: using the visibility of Brazil's most popular sport to open a public conversation about prejudice against independent professionals, gender diversity and online safety for people who work autonomously on digital platforms.

Alongside the sponsorship, Luxkka Media is expanding investment in its verification and safety infrastructure, built on three pillars:

. Identity verification: every advertiser is validated with a government-issued ID and real-time facial matching, reducing fake profiles and scams. Biometric data is processed in accordance with Brazil's General Data Protection Law (LGPD).

. Content protection: digital watermarking on photos and videos published on the platform, discouraging unauthorized copying and redistribution.

. 24/7 moderation: a human review team that analyzes reports, removes fraudulent profiles and responds to abuse.

"Football speaks to every part of Brazilian society, which makes it the right place to talk about respect," said Helena Vasconcellos, Head of Communications at Luxkka Media. "Independent professionals still face prejudice and real online risks, from scams to stolen content. Our role as a technology company is to give them safer tools and to help shift how society sees them. This sponsorship is a public commitment to that."

Luxkka Media operates exclusively as a technology and advertising platform. The company does not intermediate, schedule or take part in any service negotiated between advertisers and their clients.

About Luxkka Media

Luxkka Media is a Brazilian technology company based in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, that operates a digital advertising platform for independent professionals with a focus on identity verification, content protection and user safety. Learn more at .