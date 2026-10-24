Scholars, Clerics: Jordanian Unity, Trust In Security Bodies Key To Combating Terrorism

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Karak, Oct 24 (Petra) -- Scholars and clerics in Karak Governorate said on Saturday they fully trust security services and their capacity to protect and defend Jordan, fend off attempts to undermine its security and stability, and combat terrorism.

They were unanimous that Jordanians stand united and rally behind the Hashemite leadership to safeguard the nation's security and stability in the face of challenges.

"The attack in the village of Hamoud runs contrary to the teachings of Islamic Sharia, which strictly prohibits the killing of innocent lives," said Mufti of Karak, Walid Thunaibat, stressing that the perpetrators of this criminal act must face justice.

"Karak is distinguished by the bonds of brotherhood and Muslim-Christian coexistence, deep-rooted ties that are a foundation of social peace," he said.

Thunaibat said the attack would not shake the unity of Jordanians, adding that tolerance and fraternity are a bulwark against social division and strife.

Fr. Alaa Bair, parish priest of Karak, said yesterday's attack inside the Hamoud church is an assault on the sanctity of life and the security of the nation.

He underscored the unity of Jordanians and not to allow such incidents to sow discord among them, noting that Muslim-Christian bonds in Jordan are rooted in a history of partnership and shared life.

"What brings Jordanians together is far greater than attempts to incite strife," he stressed, adding that Karak is an embodiment of this partnership.

He said safeguarding national unity is "a collective" responsibility, pointing to His Majesty the King's affirmation that all Jordanians are partners, sharing the same land and the same stance.

The terrorist attack on the church is a violation of religious, humanitarian, and national values, said Sultan Qaraleh, Director of Awqaf (endowments) of Southern Al-Mazar and Mu'ab districts of Karak Governorate.

He said the sanctity of life and human dignity are not subject to compromise or justification, noting the role of religious preachers in countering extremist ideology, hate speech, and incitement.

Qaraleh called for the promotion of an inclusive religious discourse rooted in compassion, moderation, and respect for others, while also fostering social cohesion.

//Petra//SS