Malik Abdul Razzaq Afridi Pledges To Address Key Public Issues In Landi Kotal

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Landi Kotal: Malik Abdul Razzaq Afridi, a member of the Area Representative and Development Council (ARDC), has pledged to prioritise resolving the water shortage facing the Shinwari tribe, addressing alleged negligence at Landi Kotal District Headquarters Hospital and constructing bridges along the Pak-Afghan Highway.

He made the commitment during a consultative meeting held at his hujra, attended by elders and residents from the three tribes of Tehsil Landi Kotal - Shalmani, Afridi and Shinwari.

Afridi said the Shalman water supply scheme would be prioritised to address the Shinwari tribe's severe water shortage. He noted that some work had already been carried out on the project and pledged to make efforts to resume and advance it.

Addressing concerns about healthcare services at Landi Kotal District Headquarters Hospital, he urged local doctors to perform their duties honestly and responsibly and avoid negligence in treating patients. He said efforts would be made to stop the practice of referring patients with minor illnesses to Peshawar.

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He also stressed that doctors should take responsibility for their duties rather than leaving all matters to the medical superintendent.

Speaking about the need for bridges along the Pak-Afghan Highway, Afridi said traffic was frequently suspended for several hours after even light rainfall triggered flash floods. The disruptions cause difficulties for passengers, traders and transporters.

He said efforts would be made through relevant forums to ensure bridges were constructed at locations where they were needed. He added that sites had previously been allocated for bridge construction, but the projects had failed to progress.

Afridi said decisions concerning local development and public welfare would be made through consultation with tribal elders and residents. He thanked members of the Shalmani, Afridi and Shinwari tribes for attending the meeting and reaffirmed his commitment to collective efforts for the area's development.