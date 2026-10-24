UK PM Urges Trump To Ensure Ukraine Has Access To Starlink
"The Prime Minister underlined the importance for Ukraine to have full access to Starlink so they can continue to defend themselves against Russiaєs full-scale invasion. The Prime Minister recognized the work of President Trump to bring Putin to the negotiation table," the statement said.
Following the call, the leaders agreed to work together, alongside international partners to bring an end to the bloodshed.Read also: Khmara: Starlink and Starshield speeds above 400 km/h have resumed
In addition to Ukraine, the two sides discussed energy cooperation between the UK and the United States and the situation in the Middle East. Burnham reaffirmed the UK's support for Saudi Arabia amid attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels.
At the end of the call, the two sides expressed hope that they would meet soon.
Photo: facebook/BurnhamGM
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