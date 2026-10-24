Khmara Discusses Procurement And Production Development With Defense Industry Representatives

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported this on Facebook.

"Equal rules for all defense industry enterprises are important to us. Manufacturers must understand the state's needs and future demand and plan their work accordingly. In turn, we expect the defense industry to realistically assess its production capabilities, continuously develop and seek new technological solutions. Russia adapts quickly. We must be faster. We must stay one step ahead. We must respond to a threat that exists only as an enemy plan," Khmara said.

The ministry stressed that the main criterion for the development of the defense industry must be whether it meets the needs of Ukraine's Defense Forces. The ministry is also working on mechanisms for the controlled export of Ukrainian defense products.

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"The focus must not be on sales, but on the needs of our military. We must have a clear understanding of how much weaponry the front needs and guarantee its delivery. Only after that can export opportunities be considered. Exports should open up new markets for Ukrainian manufacturers, help them expand production and generate resources for further investment," the minister said.

Khmara also underlined the importance of reinvesting profits in enterprise development and increasing production volumes. He said this was necessary to ensure that Ukraine's defense industry could respond promptly to changing frontline needs.

Photo: Ukrainian Defense Ministry