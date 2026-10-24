2026 National Poppy Campaign Launches With A Donation“First” ... And Stunning Mural: Don't Forget To Remember

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Contactless phone donation, and Canada-wide Remembrance initiative

OTTAWA, Oct. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Canadian Legion's 2026 National Poppy Campaign launched today with a first: a new way for Canadians to donate to the campaign with their debit card, credit card or digital wallet via tap-on-phone. Legion volunteers from participating Branches can use their own compatible smartphones to securely collect contactless donations.

“This is revolutionary for us, and we hope to see it grow,” says Sharon McKeown, Dominion President.“We are constantly modernizing our campaign to make it easier to reach those who support our mission, and we are grateful for their incredible contributions each year.”

This new system will allow the Legion to expand its national campaign, using one of the most accessible and ubiquitous tools available – smart phones. The Legion's inaugural year of rolling out this technology is generously supported by BMO.

“For a century, the Poppy has carried a profound promise: that the sacrifice of Canada's Veterans will never be forgotten,” says Mike Bonner, Head, Canadian Personal & Business Banking Distribution & Enterprise Chair, Canadian Defence Sector.“BMO is honoured to stand with The Royal Canadian Legion in keeping that promise. Having recently had the privilege of addressing delegates in Winnipeg at the Legion's 50th Dominion Convention in celebration of their 100th Anniversary, I remain humbled by how much those in uniform have done and continue to do in service to Canada.”

The tap-on-phone technology is from U.K. based Toucan Giving, and in addition to this year's participating branches, will also be featured in all Legion provincial command offices.

Don't Forget to Remember : Stunning mural art features messages from across Canada

Helping launch this year's campaign was the unveiling of a massive 4 X 7 metre (13 X 23 foot) mural of First World War Canadian Veteran Allan McLean“Scotty” Davidson. The mural, found inside Union Station in Toronto – many soldiers left to serve overseas from its previous structure - is composed of thousands of handwritten messages of Remembrance on sticky notes collected by hundreds of Legion branches. They were written by people from across the country including family members, Veterans, dignitaries such as Governor General of Canada Louise Arbour, Minister of Veterans Affairs Jill McKnight, and many others with touching thoughts to share.

Davidson was a professional hockey player and the captain of the former Toronto Blueshirts who went on to win the Stanley Cup in 1914. He later voluntarily enlisted for service after the war began and was killed in action in 1915. His story is featured alongside that of several other Veterans whose images will be displayed on bus shelters across the country during the Remembrance period.

Together, they reflect the many stories of over 120,000 Veterans who have given their lives in service to Canada. The massive display is part of a special Legion centenary initiative called Don't Forget to Remember, funded by The Government of Canada. It will remain at Union Station until November 13.

More ways to donate

The announcement of today's new contactless donation initiative complements existing donation methods including 2,000“Pay Tribute” tap enabled Poppy boxes across the country, made possible with support from RBC.

For a third year, the Legion's collaboration with Amazon Canada will allow Canadians to once again donate online ($5, $10, $20) to receive Remembrance lapel Poppies at their doors.

"One hundred years of service to Canada's veterans is a remarkable milestone. When we started this collaboration in 2024, the goal was simple: make it easier for Canadians to support the Legion and the work they do. Three years in, we're reaching people in communities across the country who may not have had that opportunity before, and we're honoured to continue supporting this campaign and the meaning it carries," says Eva Lorenz, Vice President and Country Manager, Amazon Canada.

The Legion's Amazon storefront also offers a selection of popular Remembrance items to help support, and honour our Veterans.

Appreciated partners such as Starbucks will again collect local donations through point-of-sale-systems which will be transferred to local Legion branches. Once again this year, TD Bank will distribute Poppies through all its branches in Canada. Still others will participate in additional important ways, including hosting Poppy boxes.

Additionally, people can give online at Legion.ca.

Funds donated across the country during the National Poppy Campaign support Veterans and their families. What is donated locally is used locally. Close to 20 million dollars is donated to the Poppy Trust Fund throughout the year by generous supporters, with much of that support coming in during the National Poppy Campaign.

More ways to Remember

On November 11, the Legion will hold the country's traditional National Remembrance Day Ceremony which will be broadcast live on television and livestreamed from its Facebook page. Whether or not they can witness a ceremony in person or at home, all Canadians are invited to take two minutes of silence wherever they are that day.

Across the country, Legion volunteers will hold local ceremonies and the Legion's Ceremony Locator at Legion.ca is constantly being updated with more details to help Canadians find a convenient location.

A central part of the national ceremony in Ottawa is the Veterans March and the Legion invites as many Veterans as possible to participate.

Virtual Wall and Poppy drop

The Virtual Wall of Honour in Ottawa is especially meaningful during the Remembrance period. This special video montage of Veterans who have passed will be displayed on one of the columns of the Senate this year. The hundreds of images submitted by families are a poignant reminder of those who have served.

The Legion's Poppy Drop light display is once again part of this year's Remembrance Period.



From October 24 - November 11, digital Poppies will cascade down the Senate building to honour the Fallen. They will fall every evening from 6:30 - 9:30 pm ET except for November 10th and 11th, when they will run until midnight ET.

On November 11, virtual Poppies will also be displayed on the National Arts Centre's Kipnes Lantern from 6:00 a.m. to midnight ET.

Many Canadian landmarks and city icons will be lit in red during the Remembrance period, Also, during Veterans' Week in Canada, which is November 5–10, the Kipnes Lantern at the National Arts Centre will come alive with a special photographic installation celebrating the Legion's century of service. Historic images will be displayed from 6:00 a.m. to midnight ET daily.

The Royal Canadian Legion thanks all donors, partners, communities, and people who continue to show support for Canada's serving and retired Veterans, and continue to Remember and appreciate those who are no longer with us.

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Established in 1926, the Legion is Canada's largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S. and Europe. With over 300,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

Public Relations/ Media inquiries: ...; Nujma Bond 343-540-7604

Legion.ca

Facebook.com/CanadianLegion

Twitter.com/RoyalCdnLegion

Instagram.com/royalcanadianlegion

YouTube.com/user/RCLDominionCommand

LinkedIn.com/company/royalcanadianlegion

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

