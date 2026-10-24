Fall For The Season, Not A Scam

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Published: October 23, 2026

Scammers are always using new tactics to target people who receive or manage any kind of funds. One of the latest scams making headlines nationwide is claim hijacking and artificial intelligence enabled phone scams. Some states are reporting a scheme where individuals claiming to be unemployment specialists are contacting individuals, telling them they have unclaimed benefits available, and offering large benefit payments. These individuals are attempting to gather personal information to steal identities and hijack claims.

The good news is that knowing what to look for can help you spot a scam before it causes harm.

Stop Before You Click

If you receive an unexpected email, text or call asking for personal information, take a moment before you respond. EDD does not ask customers to provide bank or login information by phone, email or text message. When in doubt, do not click a link or respond to the message. Instead, go directly to Fight Fraud to verify information or access your account.

Never share sensitive information just because someone asks for it. This includes your:

Social Security number Bank account information EDD Customer Account Number Password or login credentials Credit or debit card information Photos of government-issued documents

Know How We Contact You

Scammers may make a message look like it came from EDD. Knowing what legitimate EDD communication looks like can help you spot something that does not.

Email: Official EDD emails come from an ca address and link to websites that include ca.

Text: EDD sends certain benefit-related text messages from designated short codes. For unemployment, EDD uses 510-74 and 918-06. For Disability Insurance and Paid Family Leave, EDD uses 35954 and 95937.

Website: Make sure you are using an official EDD website ending in ca. Be especially cautious of websites that look like EDD but use a different web address.

Recognize Common Scams

Scammers use many tactics to get your attention or create a sense of urgency. Common scams include:

Fake Websites: Scammers may create websites that look like EDD and ask you to enter your username, password or other personal information.

Phishing and Smishing: Fake emails and texts may ask you to click a link, verify your account or provide personal information.

Impersonation Scams: Scammers may pretend to be EDD representatives or another trusted organization and ask for information or payment.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Scams: Criminals can use AI to create convincing voices, images or messages designed to appear legitimate.

Claim Hijacking: Criminals may use stolen personal information to interfere with a legitimate benefit claim or apply for benefits using someone else's identity.

Protect Your Information

You can take a few simple steps to help keep your information safe.

Use strong, unique passwords for your accounts. Turn on multifactor authentication when available. Avoid clicking unexpected links in emails or text messages. Verify the sender before sharing personal information. Access your myEDD account through ca rather than a link in an unexpected message. Keep your contact and account information secure.

Our Commitment to Strong Fraud Protection

You do not have to figure out whether something is a scam on your own. If you receive an“EDD” form or text even though you did not apply for benefits, someone may have used your personal information to apply. Report fraud as soon as possible.

You can also report suspicious activity if someone is pretending to be EDD, or trying to get your personal information. Your report can help EDD identify scams, protect benefit programs, and help prevent others from becoming victims.

EDD continues to strengthen its fraud prevention and security measures while making it easier for customers to get the benefits they need. We use technology, data and partnerships with fraud-fighting organizations and law enforcement to find and stop fraud. We are also putting recommendations from the California State Auditor into action and continuing to improve how we prevent fraud. Learn more EDD's Response to Criminal Fraud and Ensuring Unemployment Benefit Accuracy.

Stay Updated with Our Improvements

We're working to make government services simpler, more accessible and easier to navigate. Want to stay up to date on new services, improvements and helpful resources? Sign up for our Benefiting Californians newsletter to stay in the know of all things EDD!

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