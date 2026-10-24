President Trump Returns To The Sunshine State With Major Wins For Workers, Seniors, And Veterans

President Donald J. Trump returns to Florida today to highlight a clear record of results that puts hardworking Americans first. Under President Trump and Republican leadership, Floridians are seeing historic tax relief, a surge in private investment and job creation, stronger rural healthcare, accelerated infrastructure and environmental progress, expanded support for veterans, and safer communities.

President Trump's Working Families Tax Cuts are putting real money back in the pockets of Sunshine State workers, families, and seniors.

No Tax on Social Security: Approximately 4.8 million Florida seniors benefit from the new senior deduction, with the average senior expected to pay zero federal taxes on Social Security benefits. Bigger Refunds: Florida taxpayers saw average refunds of $4,433 in 2026 - the highest of any state. Protecting Jobs and Wages: The Working Families Tax Cuts safeguarded 399,000 Florida jobs, $73 billion in state GDP, and $36 billion in workers' wages. Expanding Workforce Opportunity: In September 2026, the Trump Administration approved Florida's Workforce Pell Grant program, enabling students at Eastern Florida State College and other institutions to use Pell Grant funding for high-demand careers such as firefighting, corrections, and emergency management.

President Trump's pro-growth, America First policies are attracting significant private capital and creating high-quality jobs across Florida.

Johnson & Johnson is investing $1 billion to upgrade manufacturing and packaging technologies and build a new state-of-the-art distribution facility in Jacksonville. Williams International is investing $1 billion to build a high-volume aviation gas turbine engine manufacturing facility in Okaloosa County. Blue Origin is investing $600 million to expand its Rocket Park campus at Cape Canaveral Spaceport. Lupin is investing $250 million to construct a new pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Coral Springs. Chick-fil-A is investing $150 million to build a new distribution center in Winter Haven. Monin is investing $111 million to build a manufacturing plant in Zephyrhills. Tampa Brass & Aluminum is investing $58 million in machinery and equipment at its Tampa headquarters.

President Trump is delivering targeted resources to expand and modernize care in Florida's rural communities.

Florida secured $210 million in first-year funding through the Working Families Tax Cuts' Rural Health Transformation Program - the largest federal investment in rural healthcare in American history. In August 2026, the state awarded $188 million in Rural Health Transformation Program grants across 31 rural counties. These funds support expanded access to care, growth of the rural healthcare workforce, preventive and home-based services, specialty and acute care, value-based care models, rural and satellite clinics, and health and lifestyle initiatives.

President Trump is accelerating critical projects that protect Florida's communities and natural resources while strengthening the state's economy and readiness.

Accelerating Everglades Restoration: Working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Trump Administration modified key contracts to expedite the Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir. The project is now on track for completion by 2029 - five years ahead of the previous timeline - improving water distribution to the Everglades, protecting drinking water supplies, and reducing harmful discharges. Upgrading Critical Infrastructure: In October 2026, the Trump Administration awarded $85 million to upgrade 20 miles of I-4 highway between State Road 434 and State Road 472 in Seminole and Volusia counties. In August 2026, the Trump Administration awarded over $1 million to the Gulf Marine Corporation in Tampa for training center equipment, wheel loaders, and upgrades to three berths. In May 2026, the Federal Aviation Administration awarded President Donald J. Trump International Airport $10 million to expand the terminal and add new facilities for mothers and travelers with special needs. Advancing Roadway Safety: Through Operation Highway Shield, the Trump Administration partnered with state and local law enforcement to conduct more than 3,300 inspections across Florida in just one month, focusing on unqualified foreign drivers operating commercial vehicles. 176 drivers were placed out of service, including 54 for language deficiencies, while dozens of others were arrested on criminal charges and immigration violations. Delivering Disaster Relief: The Trump Administration has moved quickly to support Florida communities struck by disaster. In October 2026, President Trump authorized FEMA coordination following Hurricane Isaias. Earlier actions included more than $116 million to accelerate recovery after extreme storms, an increase in the federal cost-share for Hurricane Michael recovery, and nearly $416 million in additional disaster relief. Funding Rail Safety: In September 2025, the Trump Administration released $42 million in four grants for critical rail safety projects along the Brightline corridor after the projects had been stalled in the Biden Administration's backlog. Advancing American Space Leadership: Artemis II launched from Florida's Space Coast in April 2026. Artemis III is also scheduled to launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, reinforcing Florida's central role in America's return to the Moon and beyond.

President Trump is expanding resources that strengthen care, housing stability, and prevention services for the heroes who have served our nation.

In October 2026, the VA awarded more than $600,000 to Florida community organizations for adaptive sports programs that help veterans build independence, well-being, and quality of life. In September 2026, the VA awarded more than $113 million in grants to 42 Florida organizations to assist veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. The VA also awarded more than $6 million to 12 Florida organizations providing suicide prevention services to veterans. In June 2026, the VA broke ground on a new clinic in North Port that will replace the Port Charlotte clinic and serve more than 10,000 veterans annually.

President Trump is delivering decisive action that is driving down crime in Florida communities while securing the border and ending the failed policies of the past.

Historic Drops in Violent Crime: Violent crime declined across Florida last year, with murders down 19%. In Miami, in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025, homicides plunged 50%, rapes dropped 22%, robberies fell 22%, and aggravated assaults declined 8%. Securing the Border: The Trump Administration awarded Florida $608 million to expand illegal alien detention capacity. Catch-and-release has been fully ended, producing 17 straight months of zero releases at the border and zero Border Patrol releases in FY2026 - the first fiscal year in history with that result. Illegal southern border crossings were slashed by 95% from Biden-era levels in FY2026, the lowest total on record. Refugee admissions have also been sharply reduced.

President Trump and Republicans are delivering lower taxes, major private investment, stronger rural healthcare, critical infrastructure, expanded veteran support, and safer communities. Floridians face a clear choice: continue this progress or return to higher taxes, open borders, and the failed policies of the past.

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President Trump Returns to the Sunshine State with Major Wins for Workers, Seniors, and Veterans News Provided By The White House October 24, 2026, 12:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: U.S. Politics



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