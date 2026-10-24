Gujarat's First Salt Container Train Transports Salt From Shivlakha To Mithapur

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 24 (IANS) In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Indian Railways rolled out India's first specialised salt container train between the Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal in Kutch and Mithapur.

The initiative seeks to introduce a transport system that will not only protect the salt quality but also increase loading capacity while reducing logistics costs for the salt industry.

With this, the transportation of salt from the Kutch region of Gujarat to every corner of the country has become significantly easier.

The service saw its inaugural launch on September 15, when the country's first salt container train left from Shivlakha Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal in Kutch for Mithapur.

For transportation purposes, specialised, lightweight containers made of stainless steel have been developed. These containers are designed to be loaded with salt from the top and unloaded from the side.

The use of stainless-steel containers helps achieve an optimal balance between the weight of the container and the salt, allowing for a larger volume of salt to be transported.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi praised the initiative, terming it a 'transformative step' in salt transportation. He took to X and also shared pictures of the Mithapur-bound train.

"Look how transformation unfolds! India's first specialised salt container train between Shivlakha and Mithapur in Kutch, ensuring better salt quality, higher loading capacity, and more efficient, weather-protected transportation," the Deputy CM wrote in a post.

Notably, the stainless-steel structure of these specialised containers protects the salt from rain or moisture during transportation. The new transport option for the salt industry has provided a significant boost to the region's salt sector.

The salt container train service not only resolves the challenges previously associated with salt transportation but also reduces logistics costs, thereby providing economic benefits to those involved in the industry.

Overall, this new system for salt transport is proving effective in mitigating issues related to the loading, unloading, and handling of salt.