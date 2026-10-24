Bihar: PNG Service Reaches Buxar's Dumraon, Beneficiaries Count Benefits Of Piped Cooking Gas

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 24 (IANS) The residents of Dumraon in Buxar district of Bihar are a happy lot as they have received a Diwali bonanza ahead of the festive celebrations.

The Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connection has reached their village, giving them an opportunity for uninterrupted cooking gas supply while removing daily hassles of booking LPG cylinders, managing deliveries and also the physical effort of transporting them to respective households.

The PNG service was unveiled in the Textile Colony of Dumraon by the District Magistrate.

Under the new system, gas will be supplied directly to household kitchens via pipeline. Plans are also in place to expand this service to Buxar city and other areas in the near future.

The introduction of prepaid PNG service in the Textile Colony of Dumraon offers consumers an alternative, reducing their reliance on traditional gas cylinders. The facility was inaugurated by District Magistrate Sahila Heer.

On this occasion, District Magistrate Sahila Heer mentioned that PNG service would be expanded to other parts of the district. The initiative aims to extend the pipeline network to Buxar city as well as various rural areas in the near future.

''First of all, I would like to congratulate all the IOCL representatives for installing PNG connections here in record time. A total of 498 technically feasible households have been provided with PNG connections, and today, we have inaugurated the service at one household,” the DM Sahila Heer said.

Ankit Kumar, Senior Manager (CGD) at Indian Oil, and a resident, Pooja Jha, also shared their perspectives on the new facility.

“We have provided connections to five households here, and we plan to supply gas through pipelines to all technically feasible households in Dumraon that meet PNGRB standards in the coming days,'' he stated.

The beneficiaries noted that the PNG connection ensures a direct supply of gas to their kitchens, offering greater convenience. They described it as both a practical and cost-effective option. The direct delivery of a piped gas connection offers consumers many conveniences and comforts that existed never before.