BJP Will Win Bengal Civic Body Polls Like Recent Assembly Elections: Minister Dilip Ghosh

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 24 (IANS) West Bengal Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Dilip Ghosh on Saturday claimed that upcoming municipal corporation elections in Kolkata and Howrah will also be "one-sided" like the state Assembly elections held earlier this year.

The Minister also claimed that the Trinamool Congress does not exist anymore and the Left Front will not be able to make a comeback.

Therefore, Ghosh is hopeful that the BJP will win by a landslide margin in the upcoming two municipal corporation elections which is likely to be held in the last week of November or in the first week of December.

The Minister said, "The results of the municipal corporation elections will also be like the Assembly elections. The Trinamool Congress has only looted. Therefore, the people will not give them a chance anymore. The people of the state do not take any decision without thinking. So there is no point in making tall statements."

He also took a swipe at the Left Front on this issue and mocked the Leftists, calling them "disillusioned and irrelevant in West Bengal politics".

Reacting to the recent vandalism of book stalls set up by Left Front during Durga puja, Dilip Ghosh said, "There is no point in doing that (raising the issue). Who reads the books of the Left? The era of those books of theirs is over. Only those who are disillusioned read their books. So be satisfied with what you got. They were reduced to zero (seats) in 2021 Assembly polls. Now they have got one (seat). Be happy with that. Their opportunity is gone long ago. People wiped out the Left 15 years ago."

According to The Minister, the people of West Bengal want clean politics and only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can provide that.

On the other hand, regarding the 20 MPs who broke away from the Trinamool Congress and became part of the NDA, Dilip Ghosh said, "They themselves don't know what to do! Today they are here, tomorrow they are there. The party they came from has no ideology and the party no longer exists."

Regarding the death of 19 people in a stampede at Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga puja pandal, the Minister noted, "The state government is quite active, an investigation is underway. The Chief Minister himself is looking into the matter."