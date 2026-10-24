Quanta Presents Positive Clinical Combination Data In KRAS G12D-Mutant CRC At ESMO And Highlights Pan-KRAS Progress



Presented first-in-class clinical proof-of-concept data in KRAS G12D mutant CRC with combination of QTX3034 and anti-EGFR ± chemotherapy

Combinations demonstrated robust anti-tumor activity with no new safety signals in CRC patients, facilitating development for early lines of therapy

Advancing QTX6255, potential best-in-class pan-KRAS inhibitor, on track for IND filing in 4Q26 Strong cash position with expanded Series D extension enabling runway through critical clinical data readouts

RADNOR, Pa., and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanta Therapeutics, a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leading the development of innovative therapeutics for RAS-driven cancers, today announced positive clinical data for its oral G12D-preferring multi-KRAS inhibitor QTX3034 in combination with cetuximab with and without FOLFOX chemotherapy in colorectal cancer (CRC) patients. Clinical data highlighting high disease control rates, deep tumor responses, and favorable tolerability of QTX3034-based combinations were presented during a rapid oral session at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026, taking place October 23–27 in Madrid, Spain.

Quanta also announced that QTX6255, a potential best-in-class pan-KRAS inhibitor with a novel scaffold yielding unprecedented oral bioavailability, is advancing toward an Investigational New Drug application (IND) filing this quarter with a Phase 1 clinical trial anticipated to begin in early 2027. Additionally, a recently completed Series D extension financing enables funding through key clinical data readouts for QTX6255.

“Treating patients with metastatic CRC is complex and challenging, with current options frequently falling short due to resistance mechanisms,” said Dr. Ignacio Garrido-Laguna, MD, PhD, Principal Investigator at Moffitt Cancer Center.“These new clinical data highlight the potential of QTX3034-based combinations to achieve deep tumor responses and improve disease control for patients with KRAS G12D-mutant colorectal cancer.”

“The positive data at ESMO provide compelling clinical proof-of-concept for the addition of QTX3034 to cetuximab with or without chemotherapy in advanced CRC, a high unmet need indication without effective targeted treatment options. These findings support the potential of combining potent, direct KRAS inhibition with EGFR-targeted therapy, with or without chemotherapy, to improve clinical outcomes, while maintaining a favorable tolerability profile that supports evaluation in earlier lines of treatment.” said Perry Nisen, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Quanta.

Nisen continued,“Our second pipeline program, pan-KRAS inhibitor QTX6255, has demonstrated differentiated potency and unprecedented bioavailability, with potential for broad coverage across major KRAS mutations at a low projected daily dose. We are excited to advance QTX6255 toward the clinic and are pleased to have support from our investors that allow a strong financial position through critical data milestones for this program.”

Phase 1 data presented at ESMO are summarized below and include QTX3034 1200 mg BID in combination with anti-EGFR cetuximab (n=21) and QTX3034 800 mg or 1200 mg BID with mFOLFOX6 chemotherapy (n=11), using an August 31, 2026 cutoff:



The QTX3034-cetuximab combination demonstrated anti-tumor activity in patients with refractory CRC; 25% overall response rate (ORR) with up to 5.5 months duration, 75% disease control rate (DCR) and 5 partial responses (2 unconfirmed).

High disease control rates and deep responses were achieved with QTX3034 and cetuximab combined with FOLFOX chemotherapy in a primarily chemo-refractory patient population; 50% ORR with ongoing responses up to 3.9 months duration, 90% DCR, 4 partial responses (1 unconfirmed) and 1 complete response in a chemotherapy-naïve patient.

QTX3034 in combination with cetuximab was generally well tolerated with primarily low grade, manageable adverse events. The overall tolerability profile was consistent with the known side effect profile of cetuximab, with low rates of dose modifications or discontinuations due to adverse events. The addition of FOLFOX chemotherapy to the combination showed no new safety signals at either QTX3034 dose level. Clinical activity was supported by deep molecular responses, with most patients on either combination treatment regimen achieving more than 90% clearance in G12D ctDNA.

About Quanta Therapeutics

Quanta Therapeutics is a private biopharmaceutical company focused on the most prevalent and elusive target in oncology-RAS. Our vision is to develop novel small molecule cancer medicines by selectively targeting protein-protein interactions that are key to oncogenic RAS activity. Driving Quanta's success is our unique high-throughput platform that applies Second Harmonic Generation (SHG) optical technology to identify allosteric modulators of protein complexes. The Quanta team has extensive drug development expertise and substantial research experience in the RAS space. By applying innovative medicinal chemistry and its unique protein conformation detection technology, Quanta aims to advance differentiated, next-generation RAS programs that address the resistance paradigms of targeted therapy in oncology. Quanta is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA, and has a site in Radnor, PA. Find more information at . Follow us on LinkedIn: Quanta Therapeutics

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