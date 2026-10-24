11 Crore Farmer Ids Ready Five Months Ahead Of Deadline: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Bhopal, Oct 24 (IANS) India has created 11 crore farmer IDs, achieving the target five months ahead of the March 31, 2027 deadline, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday, describing it as a major step towards improving transparency and delivery of benefits to farmers.

The target was achieved by the night of October 23 under the Centre's Digital Agriculture Mission, which seeks to establish a verified digital database of farmers to facilitate access to government schemes, bank loans, crop insurance and disaster relief.

Chouhan said the initiative would reduce paperwork and eliminate the need for farmers to repeatedly submit documents or undergo verification to access different government services.

"The Farmer ID is the farmer's own digital identity and an important step towards making agriculture more efficient, transparent and prosperous through modern technology," he added.

The unique digital identities are intended to help government agencies verify beneficiaries, reduce duplication and improve the delivery of agricultural assistance.

The system is also expected to simplify access to institutional credit, including loans under the Kisan Credit Card scheme, and improve the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

In cases of crop damage caused by natural disasters, the digital database is expected to facilitate a more transparent assessment of losses and quicker disbursement of eligible compensation.

It will also support verification of cultivators during procurement of crops at the minimum support price, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare said.

Chouhan credited the achievement to the coordinated efforts of the Centre, state governments, Union Territory administrations and field-level officials.

The Digital Agriculture Mission was approved by the Union Cabinet on September 2, 2024, to develop digital public infrastructure for agriculture and improve the delivery of services to farmers.

According to the Ministry, more than six crore farmers have already received direct benefits under various schemes through the Farmer ID-based service delivery system.

Chouhan said efforts were also being made, in accordance with applicable rules, to include tenant farmers and actual cultivators in the digital platform to ensure that eligible beneficiaries are not left out.

"Farmer ID is not just a digital identity document; it is a strong foundation for a transparent, accountable and farmer-centric system of governance," he added.

The Union government expects the verified database to improve coordination among departments, strengthen monitoring of welfare schemes and support evidence-based policymaking in the agriculture sector.

The effectiveness of the system will depend on the accuracy and timely updating of records, as well as ensuring that eligible farmers can register and access digital services without difficulty, Chouhan said.