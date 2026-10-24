AISA Chief Neha Bora Appears Before SEM Court In Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora appeared before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) Court at Mandir Marg Police Station here on Saturday, a day after the Delhi High Court rejected her plea challenging a notice requiring her to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000 with one surety to maintain peace during an inquiry.

During the hearing on Saturday, the Delhi Police, following the orders of the High Court, provided Bora with copies of the documents on the basis of which a show-cause notice was issued to her over apprehensions of a breach of peace.

The SEM Court had earlier issued a notice to Neha Bora asking why she should not be directed to execute a personal bond to maintain peace. The proceedings were initiated under provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for October 28, when the AISA chief is also required to submit her formal response to the notice.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Bora said that she won't sign any peace bond, adding that they would challenge the notice further following the dismissal of her plea by the Delhi High Court.

"We are not going to sign the bond," she said.

The matter is linked to the October 16 'Tiranga Assembly' protest, called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Neha Bora, CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke and several others were detained ahead of the protest for violating police restrictions.

The protest, which was called at the Central Park in Delhi's Connaught Place, had not received permission from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Subsequently, on October 17, the SEM issued a notice to Neha Bora and initiated proceedings requiring her to maintain peace by furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000 along with one surety.

Bora challenged the notice in the Delhi High Court, which dismissed her petition. At the same time, the court directed that all documents relied upon in the proceedings be made available to her.

The High Court also instructed the SEM to carefully consider all facts and materials on record before passing any final order in the matter.