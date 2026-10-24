Focus Now On Making Gangasagar Mela 2027 An International Event: Bengal CM

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 24 (IANS) Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Saturday that the main focus of the state government is to make the iconic Gangasagar Mela-2027 in South 24 Parganas district an international event, as promised in the party's pre-election Sankalp Patra (election manifesto).

CM Adhikari held an administrative review meeting at Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district with the top bureaucrats and police officers in the district administration about the preparation for the Gangasagar Mela scheduled in January next year.

“We are committed to developing the entire area. The previous Trinamool Congress regime always misled the people here by making hollow promises about constructing a bridge over River Muriganga,” he said.

He added that the previous state government neither acquired land nor prepared any detailed project report.

“Today, I am promising that the construction of the bridge on River Muriganga will be completed by 2029,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister once again issued a note of caution for the people of the region against child marriage and premature pregnancies.

“Early marriages are social evils. The practice of girls becoming mothers before the age of 18 cannot be continued. So, I request all to refrain from getting your daughters and sisters married at an early age. Rather, allow and encourage them to go for higher studies. Allow them to be financially independent,” the Chief Minister said.

He also issued an appeal not to allow divisive and anti-national forces to influence their minds.

“We all need to be careful so that forces like Maoists, terrorists and Zihadis can destabilise the democratic structure of the country. While the government is alert on this issue, the common people also need to be alert. It is your duty as well to keep your areas free of social and anti-national evils,” the Chief Minister said.