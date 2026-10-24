CM Chandrababu Naidu Accuses YSRCP Chief Jagan Of 'Damaging' Andhra's Brand Image

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Oct 24 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday launched a scathing attack on YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of "damaging" the brand image of the state and alleging that he lacks political, moral and family values.

Addressing a press conference, CM Naidu expressed serious concern over "deliberate attempts to damage" the prestige and brand image of Andhra Pradesh.

"Jagan Mohan Reddy speaks an incomprehensible language and is consistently working with the sole agenda of claiming that law and order has collapsed in the state, purely to demand President's Rule and extract political mileage," he alleged.

CM Naidu referred to Jagan as a "prolonged litigant" operating under the "guise of politics".

"Jagan follows a routine of filing repetitive court petitions and lunch motions, only to see them postponed, while systematically propagating untruths through extended press conferences after arriving from Bengaluru," he remarked.

Moreover, Chief Minister Naidu firmly rejected allegations that YSRCP candidates were prevented from participating in the nomination process for the upcoming local body polls, pointing out that police personnel actively provided security and transported candidates in official vehicles to facilitate their filings.

He cited the statement of YSRCP's former Deputy Speaker from Bapatla, Kona Raghupathi, who publicly confirmed that the nominations concluded smoothly without hindrance.

CM Naidu also condemned Jagan Mohan Reddy's "deceitful posture" and recalled the "grim reality" of the 2021 Covid pandemic, criticising how school teachers were forced into guarding and managing queues outside liquor outlets during the period.

Highlighting that the excessive uncontested victories in 2021, including 24 per cent of MPTCs statewide and massive unanimous sweeps in Kadapa, were achieved through "intimidation and brute force", the Chief Minister urged the public to recognise the "habitual pattern of falsehoods designed to mislead the state".

Further, the Andhra Pradesh CM accused the YSR Congress Party chief of treating his own mother and sister "unfairly" over property disputes and questioned his refusal to provide Yelahanka Palace for his niece's wedding.

Asserting that Jagan's sister YS Sharmila also has a share in the family property, the Chief Minister accused him of obstructing his niece's wedding, comparing his behaviour to that of the Hindu mythology demon king 'Kansa'.

Further, CM Naidu urged people to understand how "dangerous" the YSPCP chief's mindset could be for the state and alleged that the latter's overall approach was driven by "destruction".