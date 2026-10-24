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Calicut University Exam Update: All Monday Exams Postponed After Network Outage Remains Unresolved

Calicut University Exam Update: All Monday Exams Postponed After Network Outage Remains Unresolved


Date: 2026-10-24 08:45:34

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Kozhikode: Calicut University has postponed all exams scheduled for Monday because the campus network issue is still not fixed. A heavy lightning strike on Thursday completely crashed the university's main server. Because of this technical glitch, officials had already cancelled the exams on Friday and Saturday.

The university authorities said they will announce the new dates for Monday's postponed exams very soon. But students should note that there is no change for internal, practical, and viva exams. These exams will take place exactly as per the old schedule. The technical team is currently doing emergency repair work to bring the server back online.

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AsiaNet News

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